(Editor’s note: This is the next of a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will present the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a selection for each school based on consultation with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Olean.)
OLEAN — Jeff Anastasia wasn’t quite sure what to think.
Sure, he was returning three starters and his sixth man from a team that won 18 games and a Section 6 Class A title from the year before. And sure, by this point, prospects for his Olean High boys basketball team were always tremendously high.
But the longtime Huskies coach had always believed that you needed both a good point guard AND big man to win the truly meaningful games. And that wasn’t exactly the way this roster was constructed.
“I knew we’d be good,” Anastasia remembered of his 2015-16 team. “I always have high expectations, I tell the kids that. But I didn’t know what to expect. We had Ben Eckstrom (6-foot-4) and Elijah Ramadhan (6-3) who were our tallest players, but they were mainly perimeter players. This was my first season without a post player.”
What he did have was a team as strong defensively as any as he’s ever had. What he did boast was perhaps his most blue-collar group, one that played especially well together. And the Huskies rode those intangibles to the greatest of the myriad great seasons in program history.
In the final 17 of 32 years under Anastasia, Olean won 12 sectional titles, advanced to seven state final fours, made three trips to the NYS championship game and brought home a pair of state titles. Before then, it had a couple of 90s teams that might have accomplished something similar had they played under different circumstances.
Only one, though, both won a state championship and went unbeaten (27-0) while doing so, nearly adding a federation title to its resume: That 2015-16 team.
“This group had unbelievable chemistry and was very, very unselfish,” Anastasia recalled. “They impressed both me and opposing coaches by making the extra pass and by playing very solid defense. Defense was our constant.”
THE FIRST real indication that this team might, indeed, be special came in its third game of the year.
On that night, the Huskies went up to Buffalo and beat a strong Timon-St. Jude squad by double digits (83-68) without its leading scorer in Eckstrom, who was still nursing an early-season hip injury.
“I just left thinking, ‘We’re pretty good. We’re a pretty good team,’” Anastasia said. “That really opened my eyes up there.”
It was its defense, though, that pushed Olean from “pretty good” to great. In 27 games through its state championship triumph over Marlboro, the Huskies allowed an average of just 42 points, holding 13 opponents to 42 points or fewer.
With the stakes rising, Olean surrendered a mere 30 points in its Far West Regional win over Wellsville (54-30), 38 in its NYS Class B semifinal victory over Hudson (58-38, against a team that was unbeaten and had been averaging 80 per contest) and 45 in the title-clinching win over Marathon (56-45).
The seeds for this were sewn in the Huskies’ blowout win over Class A East Aurora in its Tip-Off Tournament championship in early December.
“(That was the sign) of just how good we were defensively,” said Anastasia, whose team mostly cruised to an unbeaten regular year, winning by an average of 29 points, with only four games decided by 24 points or fewer. “In that Tip-Off championship, we held a good East Aurora team to 36 points (69-36). They made 11 3-pointers against Maple Grove the night before and didn’t make their first against us until there was 5:37 left in the game.”
IF THE Timon win provided the first hint of an all-time team in the making, its overtime triumph over Fredonia only brought that fate further into focus.
In one of its few close games of the year, Olean found itself in unusual territory, trailing by five with 1:07 remaining in overtime. It managed to rally, however … behind what else? Its defense.
Derek Schmidt forced a pair of turnovers that Olean turned into two free throws and a tip-in from Ramadhan, closing the gap to 61-60. In the final sequence, Jake Cavana ripped the ball from star Fredonia guard Pat Moore, drove in for the game-winning layup and had the ball swiped out of the square by Moore.
The Huskies got the goaltending call and the dramatic victory in their 18th game of the year.
“That was a game that (stands out) because really, honestly, we shouldn’t have won that game,” Anastasia acknowledged. “But this is what those kids did. Derek made the comment (afterward), he just said, ‘We knew Fredonia’s plays inside and out.’ He was able to jump a couple of passes (in the final minute). He just said, ‘we knew their plays, we knew what they were doing.’”
UNLIKE SOME of Anastasia’s other state-level squads, this team didn’t have a Division I player on it.
It might not have had as much individual basketball talent as, say, the 2013-14 squad, or that point guard-big man combo the way his first NYS title team did (Joe Palumbo-Jake Houseknecht in 2007-08).
But, from the beginning, it had a way about it.
“Those guys came into the season and they just had that mindset that they were going to be a special team,” Anastasia said. “I’ll never forget, we play one game, Elijah might be the high scorer. We play another, Ben might be.
“People were talking about our defense, but we also had a lot of people talking about our passing. ‘You guys move the ball so well and you’re hard to defend.’ Once we committed to that, we were really good.”
And that culminated with the victory over Marlboro for Title No. 2 and the program’s first undefeated season.
In the championship game, Cavana made two big shots at the end of the first and second quarters to keep the Huskies in front. Schmidt scored 20 points to lead Olean to an 11-point win and earn Most Valuable Player honors.
TO ANASTASIA, post player or not, this team had all the pieces.
Eckstrom and Ramadhan went on to share Big 30 Player of the Year accolades. He described the unassuming Schmidt, one of Olean’s two state championship MVPs (alongside Sam Moore, in 2008) as “probably the best weakside defender I ever had. Incredible.”
Cavana was the ultimate glue guy, a player his teammates nicknamed Bulldog. Monty Shoemaker gave those Huskies a strong shooter from distance. And Derek’s younger brother Mike, then just a freshman who would go on to guide Olean back to the NYS Final Four in 2019 – Anastasia’s last season – provided meaningful minutes off the bench.
For Olean, it was perhaps the most memorable year among the many of that order. Not only did the Huskies bring back a state crown, they did so in a season where Anastasia became the winningest coach in Big 30 history (he won his 528th game in the team’s regular season finale over Chautauqua Lake, topping Scio’s Roger Rigby for that distinction) and was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.
The icing on that campaign: Anastasia took his place in the NY hoops hall the morning after leading Olean past Marlboro.
“I just remember earlier in the season saying to my wife, ‘It would be a dream come true,’ because I already knew I was getting inducted,” said the legendary Olean boss, whose ‘15-’16 Huskies hung on to beat Kipp in the Federation Final Four before being edged by Collegiate, 49-45, in the overall Class B final.
“If we could win a state championship Saturday night and have all my players and coaches there for my induction Sunday morning … I can’t even explain to you the feeling that went through my mind. It was so unbelievable. The whole weekend was just, it was like a storybook ending.”
He added, “ … a group of guys that just played their butts off and played for each other. I always said they were blue-collar, hard-nosed, but they cared. I think we were just like a family, just a family that went from November to the end of March.”