BOLIVAR — In some respects, this conclusion, the day on which it would be hoisting a state championship plaque, was imminent.
A year earlier, the Bolivar-Richburg softball team went 25-1, losing only to Addison in the Section 5 Class C state qualifier. Given that the key players on that team, including star pitcher Jordan Ingalls, were only at the beginning of their high school careers, it seemed apparent the Wolverines would eventually reach the top of the softball summit.
In 2006, however, six of their starters were still only sophomores. Even with Ingalls poised for a meteoric rise, longtime coach Stan Harris couldn’t have been sure how, exactly, the year would play out.
“I’ve got to be honest with you, I never really gave it a thought. We were just concerned about scoring one more run than they did,” he acknowledged with a laugh. And a lot of times, one run was all we needed with (Jordan) throwing. She was tough, but we didn’t make many mistakes.
“It was fun. It was enjoyable.”
And what ultimately followed was the crowning achievement in one of the Big 30’s most successful softball dynasties to date.
FROM 2003-08, B-R went an incredible 145-18 (.890) with three trips to the NYS Class C title game. And though it fell just short on two of those occasions (in 2004 and ‘08), it realized its destiny in 2006, going 31-0 and earning a thrilling 1-0 triumph over Cassadaga Valley in the Far West Regional before topping Pulaski (7-3) and Duanesburg (7-0) for what remains the only state championship in the school’s merger era.
Ingalls, of course, was at the center at that run, going an otherworldly 28-0 with a 0.04(!) ERA and 361 strikeouts, the latter two of which still rank Nos. 2 and 8 in single-season state history. The 2008 B-R graduate’s name, in fact, still appears 14 times in the NYS record book, including — 14 years later — at No. 1 in career wins (120) and strikeouts (1,603), No. 3 in shutouts (71), No. 5 in perfect games (5) and, from a batting standpoint, No. 6 in hits (229).
The Wolverines, though, were far from a one-player team, Harris maintained.
“Jordan was good … she was very good,” said Harris, who retired, for good, in 2016 and sits sixth in state annals in coaching victories (518). “But we had two other pitchers that were probably not as good as Jordan, but we could have won a lot of games with those kids. And the rest of the kids were solid.”
Still, it isn’t lost on Harris the kind of singular, generational talent he had in Ingalls, the first and three-time Big 30 Player of the Year who went on to a standout career at Division I Youngstown State, during that six-year stretch.
“She was the cornerstone of what’s happened at Bolivar-Richburg over the years,” he stressed. “She was a hard worker, she was a good teammate, she praised everybody, she was respectful of the game and her opponents, and that’s carried through for the most part. (The kids now) are good sports, and she was a good sport and a good athlete.”
BEHIND INGALLS, the Wolverines mostly cruised through the regular season before handling York, 12-0, for the sectional title.
In the playoffs, they shut out six of seven opponents, though three of those victories came by two runs or fewer. Even at the NYS Final Four in Syracuse, they took early control in both games and topped Duanesburg with relative ease.
Their one true gut-check moment came in that 1-0, 10-inning victory over Section 6 nemesis Cassadaga Valley in the Far West Regional.
As Harris recalled in a 2015 story with late TH sportswriter Jim Melaro, the teams played to a scoreless tie through nine before invoking the 10th-inning playoff rule allowing a runner to start the frame on second base. After getting through the top half, B-R twice failed to bunt its runner over to third. That’s when Carissa Carlson, who had struck out four times before then, singled up the middle, giving the Wolverines a dramatic victory and punching their ticket to the Final Four.
“I used to get excited … I wouldn’t say nerve-wracking,” remembered Harris, when asked about what must have been the most stressful two hours of the season. “We were in the driver’s seat right then because we’d already gotten them out and if we scored we won.
“It was fortunate that Carissa got the bat on the ball and hit it to a young lady in centerfield who, for whatever reason, threw the ball to second. I don’t think they ever made a play at the plate.”
(By 2008, B-R had played CV three times in five years, holding it scoreless across 24 innings by victories of 1-0, 1-0 and 7-0. To this day, Jud Foy, then the Cassadaga Valley superintendent, jokingly reminds Harris, “You still owe us a run.” After the last meeting, CV’s coach approached Ingalls, hugged her and said, “Boy, am I ever glad you’re graduating this year.”)
ON A RAINY weekend in Syracuse, the Wolverines reached their peak … and at the best possible time.
B-R received not only typical greatness from Ingalls, who, fittingly, tossed a shutout in the championship contest, but big-time contributions from fellow Big 30 all-stars Aimee Sisson, Ingalls’ battery mate, Courtney Wight and others.
And that essentially meant curtains for Pulaski and Duanesburg.
“I’ll tell you who helped us a tremendous amount (that weekend) were our sixth, seventh and eighth batters,” Harris noted. “Mandy Baldwin went 5-for-6 across the two games or something like that; Angela Emery was 4-for-6, 4-for-7. You don’t really count on that kind of stuff, but they were at practice everyday, they went through all the drills, they hit everyday. So it worked for us.”
With a state title plaque in tow, B-R had secured what eluded it in 2004 and what would escape it in 2008, when the bulk of those players were seniors, and again in 2010 (under Mark Emery) and ‘14.
All that remained was the awaiting celebration back home, which was delayed slightly when its bus was stopped at a roadblock near the Belmont exit on Interstate 86 during the middle of the search for then-escaped fugitive Bucky Phillips.
“One of the troopers was from Bolivar, so he got on and congratulated us, let us through,” Harris recalled with a chuckle, “and then we got to the Friendship exit and there were cars and fire trucks and ambulances and police cars. They took us the seven, eight miles right into Bolivar; it was a good time.”
REFLECTING ON that era nearly 15 years later, Harris, too, all but acknowledged that the writing was on the wall.
This, he said, was a group of girls that had been together since they were 10 years old, competing against (and often beating) the older age groups. It was among the most fundamentally sound teams he’d ever coached. Given just how much of a window it had with Ingalls, it seemed certain that at least one of those teams would ultimately break through.
The 2006 squad did just that.
“The two coaches that had those kids early really stressed fundamentals, and those kids were very fundamentally sound,” Harris said Tuesday from his home in Friendship. “As far as team camaraderie, that was very good, they were always doing things together … that year, a lot of them weren’t even old enough to drive to practice; but one or two who were old enough to get them up there were gracious enough to do that.
“But they stuck together pretty well, they pulled for each other and they all seemed content with each other.”