(Editor’s note: This is the next of a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will present the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a selection for each school based on consultation with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Whitesville.)
WHITESVILLE — From the sticks to the states.
In 2004, dozens of vehicles in Whitesville sported bumper stickers reading that phrase. The decal became a slogan for the school’s boys basketball team that year, which after a nearly perfect regular season, made a run at the New York State Class D championship.
The Blue Jays finished the year with a 25-2 record, their only regular season loss coming mid-season at the hands of Allegany County rival Genesee Valley.
After the setback, Doug VanSkiver’s team didn’t lose again until the state championship game.
“That loss kind of shocked us,” said VanSkiver, who was named the Big 30 Coach of the Year that season and was a co-winner in 2007. “We stayed pretty focused after that.”
After winning the Section 5 Class D crown, Whitesville met Class DD champion GV again in a state qualifier contest that VanSkiver called one of his all-time favorite games.
“Alfred University was packed to the rafters,” VanSkiver said. “I had never seen it so full. You couldn’t hear.”
The Blue Jays pulled out a 46-45 win, which gave them a date with Section 6 champion Pine Valley in the Far West Regional. After trailing by double digits at halftime, Whitesville played a “near perfect” second half, according to VanSkiver, shooting 85% from the field to cruise past PV and into the state final four in Glens Falls.
“We were kind of the darlings of the tournament,” VanSkiver said. “People were surprised when they found out how little our school was and the size of our town. The people (at states) were good to us.”
THE BLUE Jays battled Section 3 champion Poland in the state semifinals, pulling out an overtime victory after some late-game heroics by Lance Brubaker. Leading by one point with five seconds to play, Brubaker stole a Poland inbound pass, was fouled and made both free throws to seal a 61-58 win for Whitesville.
The Blue Jays’ luck would run out in the state title game, however, as they fell to Section 1’s Alexander Hamilton, 50-44.
“To get there was pretty impressive, but it was pretty hard to lose that ballgame,” VanSkiver said. “They were just a racehorse team, but we slowed the game down. We had a couple bad breaks go against us and we couldn’t recover.”
If VanSkiver could describe that Blue Jays team with one word, “deep” would be fitting.
Whitesville featured an arsenal of quality offensive and defensive players both in the starting lineup and off the bench. Zach Coleman and Drew Heisey, two of the team’s leaders, were each named to the NYS Class D All-Tournament Team.
The team’s year-round dedication, VanSkiver said, was one of the driving forces behind its success.
“We played basketball all the time,” he said. “We went to team camps and got into any league that we could. Those kids did anything that they could to get better and get a leg up on their opponents.”
The result was a season and playoff run that the athletes, school and community rallied around.
“It’s a tradition here in Whitesville that when a team wins a sectional championship, the firetrucks intercept them a couple miles from town and give them a parade,” said VanSkiver, who retired for good after the 2017-18 season after a decorated 26-year coaching career. “When we got back from states, I knew it was serious because the town was blocked off and the fire trucks were two wide on the road.”
These Blue Jays were one of four sectional champion teams coached by VanSkiver. The 2004 team, however, made the deepest playoff run in the program’s history, and is remembered in the community as the group that went from the sticks to the states.