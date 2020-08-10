(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will be presenting the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Genesee Valley.)
BELMONT — In the summer of 1996, the last classes to graduate from Angelica Central School and Belmont Central School were honored.
Less than six months later, the new “Genesee Valley” school district centered in Belmont boasted its best girls soccer team to date.
The 1996 Genesee Valley girls soccer team finished undefeated (24-0-1) and won the New York State Class D state title, the first year of the merger. Coach Judy Bliven’s squad finished that historic campaign with a 2-1 win over New Lebanon (Section 2), the same team it beat in the 1995 state semifinals. It remains the only state championship in Genesee Valley, Angelica or Belmont history.
“They all came together under one team,” Bliven said. “They weren’t Angelica and Belmont anymore, they were Genesee Valley. I treated everybody equally. That was my team. It didn’t matter what their address was, they were Genesee Valley. Some of them had to adapt and go with my style of play, learn some different ideas about how we play the game. There was give-and-take on both sides, but everybody worked together. It was a great accomplishment as a team effort.”
The newly-formed Jaguars were the combination of a Belmont team that finished 22-2-1 (and reached the state championship) and an Angelica group that finished 4-15-1 in 1995, but had a handful of talented players.
CURRENTLY, the school’s soccer field is named in Bliven’s honor, as is the Big 30 Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year award for her years of success at Belmont and Genesee Valley.
Bliven finished her storied career 391-80-31, winning seven sectional soccer titles and advancing to three state final fours (1992, ‘95, ‘96). She was named the New York State Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year in 1995. When she retired in 1999, she was the state’s winningest girls soccer coach.
“First and foremost, when you realize that Judy Bliven’s name is attached to the Coach of the Year honor, that means something,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said after winning the award in 2015. “There are a lot of coaches in the Southern Tier who owe a lot to her. She set the bar high during her career at Belmont. If you coached against her, you always took notes. You would go back to practice with those notes and tell your players, ‘Now this is what we want to try to do.’”
That Genesee Valley team was dominant, one of the best to come through the Big 30.
In 25 games the team scored 87 goals and allowed just eight. Nineteen of its 24 wins were of the shutout variety, and it never allowed more than two goals in a game all year. The Jaguars posted nine-straight shutouts to end the regular season and into the playoffs before New Lebanon scored once in the state championship.
“We always go in wanting to do the best we can,” Bliven said. “That’s what I always told the kids. You don’t leave anything on the field, you try hard, you put the best foot forward and be good sports while you’re doing it. Practice should be harder than the game, and if they have fun doing something they’re going to do well at it. If it’s a drudgery they aren’t going to want to do it.
“Play your game, then you see what happens. ‘Take one game at a time’ was always our motto.”
SENIOR Kate Baker accounted for nearly half of GV’s goals with a team-high 42.
Behind her, Josie Gosper added 21 while eight others found the net, with Erika Hoffmann (7), Tonya Hocker (6), Sarah Cole (4), Mo Fleming (2), Crystal Brownell (2) adding multiple markers and one each from Angela Granger, Jennifer George and lone freshman Karen Jennings. Granger was the team’s primary goalkeeper, earning Most Outstanding Goalie honors during the state title run.
Baker added 23 assists in her standout season, culminating a career in which she scored 92 goals with 46 assists. In 2011, she was elected to the Allegany County Hall of Fame.
“Everybody was equal, everybody pulled their own weight,” Bliven said. “We had no superstars. We had some very good players but no one person was a superstar. There was good leadership on the field; I had kids who took over that. I always had great kids and they responded. I had good people around me — administration, other coaches. I always had great support. My husband (Jim) has always been a great supporter.”
Bliven, true to those words, didn’t want to praise one player over another.
“I was a firm believer of ‘yeah, this kid put it in the net but it was the other 10 playing to get to that point,’” she said. “We tried never to overemphasize one accomplishment. That’s been my motto straight through. I didn’t believe in superstars but there were definitely players who excelled. No matter if our teammates were on the playing field regularly, everyone was needed and played an important role as a team member as practices needed everyone to keep the team sharp and intense. Plus they had a hard role because they always had to be mentally and physically ready on a moment’s notice.”
THE ONLY ‘blemish’ for GV that year was a 2-2 tie against Cuba-Rushford.
Though that game was late in the season, it acted as a kind of turning point.
“After that (game), a team member got on the bus before I did and said, ‘Hey, this is where that stops. You don’t settle for a tie, you don’t settle for a loss.’ That’s what I mean about field leadership. They rallied, and I guess it paid off because they didn’t let it happen again.”
Every other game was a win, including playoff victories over Scio (5-0), Harley-Allendale Columbia (3-0) and Avoca (4-0), the last of which won the Section 5 DD title. Following that, wins over Elba (1-0) and North Collins (1-0) pushed the Jaguars to the state semifinals. A 2-0 win over S.S. Seward Institute (Section 9) in the semifinals pushed them into the state championship. Baker scored both goals in the first half, and Granger made 16 saves in the state title game.
New Lebanon wanted revenge after losing to Genesee Valley the year prior but couldn’t exact it, and Bliven noted in jest:
“We beat them in 1995 and ended up playing them in 1996,” she said. “One of (New Lebanon’s) players said, ‘Well, Belmont, you beat us last year but you’re not going to beat us this year.’ One of my players said to them, ‘Well, sorry, you can’t beat Belmont this year because we’re Genesee Valley. You’re too late; we’re not Belmont anymore.”
“COACH BLIVEN gave girls the opportunity to play sports, and play them at the highest levels,” GV school board president Tim Hand said in a published report when the soccer field was named for Bliven in 2018. “Judy made sure that the lessons she taught on the field left athletes with experiences they could use off the field. Judy had a passion to bring sports programs to all students, and went on to become one of the finest physical education teachers and coaches any district ever had.
“Coach had high expectations for us, and you worked hard to never disappoint her. Her goal was not only to raise us up as athletes, but to become passionate, hard-working adults by building our character. We take pride in our soccer programs here at Genesee Valley, and strive for success each season,” Hand went on. “That pride is rooted in the history of the programs at both schools that formed this great district. One person (Bliven) exemplified this goal of bringing two schools together, and brought athletes that were unfamiliar with each other to the pinnacle of high school soccer success.”
Two other GV teams have reached at least the state semis, with the 2004 boys soccer team (21-3-1) falling to Chazy, 1-0, in the Class D championship game and the 2016 baseball team (16-6) bowing to Fort Plain, 11-0, in the D semis.