(Editor’s note: This is the next in a series in which the Times Herald and Bradford Era will be presenting the best season/team accomplishment for every school in the Big 30. The staffs at both papers made a singular selection for each school in conjunction with current and former coaches and athletic directors. Today: Andover.)
ANDOVER — Of the 38 seasons that Rich Gill coached at Andover, 1984’s undefeated baseball team is at the top of his list of favorite spring campaigns.
The Panthers didn’t just go undefeated that year. They dominated a competitive Allegany County league, boasted a deep lineup and pitching staff, and were the centerpiece team of a strong era of Andover baseball in the mid 80s. “That team didn’t have one superstar,” Gill said.
“There wasn’t one guy that led that team, they all did,” Gill maintained. “If one player was out, these guys would have still found a way.”
On its way to a perfect 16-0 record, Andover went 11-0 in league play and won the Allegany County South division, in addition to being crowned Allegany County League champions and Section 5 Class D champions. After a solid 1983 season that ended in a loss in the sectional championship game, it went into the following season ready to take the next step.
“(NINETEEN eighty-three) was really a turning point because a lot of the players were sophomores and juniors,” Gill said. “Nobody thought we were going to have a very good team in ‘83, but we went to the finals and then returned the next year to win the thing.”
What resulted was the beginning of a 32-game winning streak, with Andover’s next loss coming in the 1985 Section 5 Class D championship game to Cohocton.
“That was interesting because in 1984, the baseball team finally got new uniforms,” Gill said. “We hadn’t had new baseball uniforms since the 60s.”
Gill said that many of the players on the ‘84 team had older brothers that had played for Andover before them, which gave them an incentive to show that they could play.
“They had a little chip on their shoulder for that,” Gill said.
The Panthers boasted a .386 team batting average in ‘84, as well as an incredible 1.14 team earned run average and .949 team fielding percentage.
“The right side of my infield didn’t commit an error the entire season,” Gill said. “We didn’t steal a lot of bases back then, but that team could have done that, as well.”
The offensive firepower came from a variety of sources, including Pat Howard, who compiled a .538 batting average in what was his sophomore season. Todd Rougeux was not far behind with a .472 batting average of his own, while Doug Horan batted .464 and had team-highs in runs (27), hits (26) and runs batted in (23).
GILL RECALLED the offensive heroics of a tight regular season test at Angelica, when Andover trailed 8-1 before coming back to win, 12-8. And as solid as Andover’s offense was in ‘84 and throughout the mid-80s, Gill said that the quality of pitching in ‘84 is what set that team apart from the others.
The Panthers had several arms they could rely on, including ace Walt Hurlburt, who had a 1.18 earned run average to go with a 7-0 record. Pete McNeil, who played centerfield when he wasn’t pitching, was 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA. Ian Whitehouse, meanwhile, also won four games and finished with a 1.50 ERA.
Gill said that his abundance of quality players could be attributed to the town’s little league program.
“We had a really good feeder program,” he said. “Andover had good baseball for a long time before I got here. These guys’ mothers and fathers knew baseball.”
In the Allegany County championship game, Andover squared off against North division champion Belfast, which featured Greg Thornton, the Bulldogs’ ace left-handed pitcher. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Belfast plated a run.
However, Andover responded with four runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to win. McNeil had 15 strikeouts in that game. Andover would avenge its ‘83 sectional final loss by beating Bradford, 10-2, at Silver Stadium in Rochester (now known as Frontier Field).
However, as was customary for Section 5 champion teams at the time, that was the end of the road. The section opted to play at Silver Stadium during the second week of June, when the home of the minor league Rochester Red Wings was available. The state baseball tournament was played on the same weekend, however, eliminating the chance for Section 5 teams to play deeper into the postseason.
If the scheduling had been different, Gill is confident that his ‘84 team would have made a run at the state championship.
“They could do it all,” he said. “If I put my best-ever team together by position, many of them would come off of this team. This was the best team."