You’d be hard-pressed to find a college basketball fan who was ambivalent about John Chaney.
A woman friend of mine, who couldn’t seem to remember his name, simply referred to him as “that mean coach” and assessed his appearance as “looking like an unmade bed.”
And he did have a distinctive raspy voice and a countenance that usually made him look as if he was mad.
But there was so much more to Chaney, who died Friday at age 89.
In 24 seasons at Temple he won 516 games and missed out on a postseason tournament only once … his first. He also prevailed 225 times at Div. II Cheyney University, a historically Black college just west of Philadelphia.
And, between the two schools, Chaney’s 741 victories made him the first collegiate coach of color to amass 700 wins.
From the 1982-83 season through the 2005-06 campaign he went from being the Reilly Center’s favorite villain to a respected icon by St. Bonaventure fans.
AN EMAIL from old friend Mike Redden explained the latter.
“During the mid ’90s, when the Bona/Temple rivalry was heating up, my youngest daughter, always a great Bona fan, took a liking to John because of his flamboyance and entertaining style. Chaney would usually watch his team warm up sitting in the red seats. No one would ever go near him.
“My daughter saw him sitting behind us and asked if she could go up and talk to him and get his autograph.
“The first time she did that, Chaney smiled at her, had her sit on his lap and talked to her for five minutes. She was so excited. He told her to come back the next season and visit with him again. For a number of years, Molly would go see him and he always would take time to visit and talk about her basketball. It always amazed me that from year-to-year, he would remember her name and it has always stuck with me that he seemed like a great guy who genuinely cared about my daughter.”
OVER THE years, Temple came into the RC 24 times – though Chaney didn’t coach the game in the 1993-94 season as he had been suspended by the Atlantic 10 (more on that later).
Keep in mind, this is a man who won his first 24 games against the Bonnies and never did lose to them in Philadelphia.
His career record versus Bona was 42-4, three of those losses to Jim Baron’s teams and the other a 93-78 defeat by Jan van Breda Kolff’s 2001-02 squad.
After every win at the RC, Chaney would march into the basement media room and bellow, “Where’s the liquor? This is a Catholic school … you know there’s liquor around here somewhere.”
We laughed every time he started his press conference that way.
IN ALL, I covered Chaney’s 23 games in the Reilly Center plus the 2000 A-10 final at Philadelphia’s Spectrum.
Several of them stand out to me, including the first time Bona beat him.
The game went to a second overtime and the Bonnies pulled away against Temple’s short bench. When it was obvious Bona would win, the students began chanting “Go home, Chaney.”
An embarrassed Baron, who really liked his counterpart, grabbed the public address microphone and scolded the student body: “We’re St. Bonaventure, we win with class.”
That solidified their friendship.
Temple’s most galling loss came in the 1999-2000 season when Bona guard J.R. Bremer buried a trey from the corner with three seconds left, producing a 57-56 victory in a game that will forever be known as “Cookiegate.”
Bona students coming into that game were given oversized chocolate chip cookies … to eat, not to be used as projectiles.
From my vantage point, not far from the Temple bench, it appeared a half-eaten cookie flew from the stands and landed at Chaney’s feet. The fans were tagged with a technical foul, but Bona prevailed thanks to Bremer’s heroics.
Afterward, Chaney, who was never the light-hearted “Where’s the liquor?” guy after an RC loss, fumed, “I’ve been here a number of times and been hit with coins, toilet tissue and everything else. This is a Catholic university … it would behoove them to do something about that.”
OVER THE years, my view of Chaney was that of a coach with conflicting sides.
I don’t, for a minute, think he was a recruiting cheater. His players were talented and tough … a necessary trait playing for a man who issued scholarships with the understanding that practice would be at 6 a.m.
He was also a champion of academics. Too many coaches give lip service to the first half of the phrase “student-athlete,” but Chaney meant it and was a stickler for passing grades. His philosophy was simple, “If this basketball thing doesn’t work out (professionally), you’d better be prepared to make something of yourself in another way.”
BUT THEN there was the other side of Chaney which was less complimentary.
In 1994, came the famous confrontation with coach John Calipari after a loss at UMass. Chaney was angry that Calipari had badgered the officials all game and even followed them off the court. It enraged the Temple coach that Calipari was complaining about officiating in a game his team won.
Chaney crashed Calipari’s press conference and in an expletive-laced tirade told the UMass coach, among other things, “I’ll kill you.”
The incident reflected horribly on Chaney, who was suspended for one game … the meeting at St. Bonaventure referenced above.
Even worse was a 2005 loss to A-10 rival Saint Joseph’s. Chaney, furious that what he saw as illegal picks not being called against the Hawks “sent in the goons.” In this case it was a 250-pound benchwarmer who would later walk on to the Temple football team. The “goon” picked up five hard fouls in four minutes, one of them breaking the arm of a St. Joe’s player.
Chaney apologized and offered to pay the victim’s medical bills, but the damage was done … he was suspended for the rest of the season.
That was John Chaney, a complex coach who didn’t lend himself to easy assessment.
