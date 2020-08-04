OLEAN — A field of 116 golfers, the largest since 2009 – including seven former champions – is set for the 84th renewal of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur set to begin Wednesday morning with a medal round at Bartlett Country Club.
This year’s event continues withThursday’s match-play competition though Sunday’s finals.
The tournament unofficially begins with this afternoon’s shootout of former champions — 12 are booked — while Wednesday’s medal round will be followed by a chicken barbecue which is available to go.
The medal qualifier will slot the field into a 32-man Championship Flight with five full 16-man brackets, plus a 4-man sixth filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins Thursday with Championship Flight losers slotted into a Consolation Flight.
On Friday, the Championship and Consolation flights will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to semifinals.
Semis in all flights are Saturday morning with the finals Sunday. All flights play an 18-hole final except the Championship which is 36.
Again this year, an over-60 consolation flight will be held for players that age who lose their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship (which has its own consolation). The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, are re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
Returning former champions are nine-time winner and defending champion Chris Blocher (1997, ‘99, 2007, ‘10-13, ‘17 and ‘19), Andy Frank (2008), Eric McHone (2003), Josh Anderson (2001), Dan Reiley (1995), Tom Crist (1994) and Jim Brady (1977, ‘84).
Booked for tonight’s Shootout of Former Champions (5 o’clock) are Blocher, Zach Chaddock (2016, ‘18), T.J. Howe (2009), Frank, Ryan Swanson (2006), Brennan Payne (2004), Anderson, McHone, Reiley, Tom Crist (1994), Scott Crist (2000), Brady.
Blocher (2004-5, ‘11) and Scott Crist (2002, ‘09, ‘19) have each won the Shootout three times and Tom Crist (2010) and Chaddock (2017) once each.
Thirty-six members of the field have handicaps of 3-or-under, 30 of them at two-or-better.
Wednesday’s medal round tee-off times:
7:30 — Doug Atteberry (Pennhills), Matt Moonan (Pennhills) 7:38 – Andy Frank (PFW), Michael Davis (Bartlett), Mike Edwards (PFW) 7:46 – Knut Johnsen III (Bartlett), Jim Williams (Unattached), Chris Travis (Unattached) 8:00 — Adam Bennett (Bartlett), Josh Brooks (Bolivar), Sean Campbell (Bartlett) 8:08 — Caden Salvaggio (C. Hills), Kaylin Kline (R. Hills), Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett) 8:16 – Brandon Milanowski (Elkdale), Ryan Lechner (Bartlett), Brady Streich (Coudersport) 8:24 – Tracy Bush (PFW), John Henzel Jr. (PFW), Jeff Gosciminski (PFW) 8:32 — Mark Baire (Bartlett), George Moses Jr. (PFW), Max Baire Jr. (PFW) 8:40 – Jarrett Pond (Elkdale), Curtis Barner (Kane), Connor Alfieri (Smethport) 8:48 – Dominic Bagazzoli (PFW), Jake Chapman (Unattached), Chad Siago (PFW) 8:56 – Mike Neary (Birch Run), Don Close (Birch Run), Jim O’Dea (Birch Run) 9:04 – Scott Brady (Bartlett), Spencer Cornelius (Pine Acres), Aidan Shaw (Orchard Park) 9:12 – Kevin Mole (Bolivar), Mark Hendrix (Birch Run), Tom Padlo (Bolivar) 9:20 — Erik Stauderman (Casperkill), Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills), Daniel Gianniny (CC Rochester) 9:28 — Starter’s Time 9:36 — Tim Jones (Bartlett), Ryan Williams (Bonas), RJ Pauly (Bartlett) 9:44 – Honsey Russell (Birch Run), Steve Hnat (Bolivar), Mark Travis (Pine Acres) 9:52 — Marcus Aiello (Bartlett), Jack Geise (SBU), Jeremy Summerson (Cobblestone Creek) 10:00 — Chris Blocher (Bartlett), Christian Chapman (Cobblestone Creek), Andrew LaCongo (Crag Burn) 10:08 — James Reynolds (PFW), Paul Bzdak (Bartlett), David Reynolds (PFW) 10:16 — Frank Higgins (Bartlett), Phil Vecchio (Bartlett), Scott Derwick (Bartlett) 10:24 — Joe Palumbo (Bartlett), Ryan Bartman (PFW), Rick Russell (Bartlett) 10:32 — Josh Anderson (PFW), Matthew Fuller (Birch Run), Andrew LeMay (LeBaron Hills) 10:40 – Zach Bonfante (Capital District), Wilson Lockwood (Niagara Frontier), Jude Cummings (Locust Hill) 10:48 — Tim Hall Jr. (Bartlett), Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst), John Nick Forrest (Bartlett) 10:56 — Starter’s Time 11:04 — Dan Reiley (Pennhills), Mike Brady (Coudersport), David Benedict (Brook-Lea) 11:12 – Tom Crist (Chautauqua), Eric McHone (PFW), Kyle Henzel (Bartlett) 11:20 — Brendan Santana (Smethport), Bryce Burton (Holland Hills), Scott Russell (Springville) 11:28 — Jim Brady (Bartlett), Daniel Schott (Coudersport), Sam Hyman (Holland Hills) 11:36 — Jon Livak (PFW), Andy Hannon (Birch Run), Howard Stark Jr. (PFW) 11:44 — Cameron Myers (Bartlett), Jesse Fleming (Bartlett), Matt Pappano (Bartlett) 11:52 — Ed Jennings (Bolivar), Tim Stead (Unattached), Terry Burrows (Bolivar) 12:00 – Joel Rosencrance (Bartlett), Cam Crist (Chautauqua), Ryan Arvin (Bonas) 12:08 — Ben Lockwood (Chautauqua), Darien Swanson (Pinehurst), Drew Keleman (Chautauqua) 12:16 – Starter’s Time 12:24 – Peter Aloi (Pine Acres), Matthew Phillips (PFW), Adam McDow (Pine Acres) 12:32 — John Foley (Champion Hills), Tony Lewis (PFW), Steve Kubiak (Pennhills) 12:40 – Charles Fitzpatrick (Holiday Valley), Evan Jordan (Pine Acres), Dylan Gethicker (Ischua Valley) 12:48 – Paul Foley (PFW), Roger Chapman (Unattached), Tim Butler (PFW) 12:56 – Jack Morton (Bartlett), Mike Cercone (Pine Acres), Mark Cotton (Pine Acres) 1:04 — David Carucci (Bartlett), Tom Churakos Sr. (Ischua Valley), Vincent Baire Sr. (Bartlett)