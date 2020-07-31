OLEAN — Entries for the 84th renewal of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament close Monday afternoon.
The event unofficially begins at Bartlett Country Club on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with the Shootout of Former Champions.
Then, the area’s premier match-play tournament begins Wednesday morning with a medal round at Bartlett.
This year’s event continues with Thursday’s match-play competition though Sunday’s finals.
The medal qualifier will slot the field into a 32-man Championship Flight with 16-man brackets filling the rest of the field.
Match play begins Thursday with Championship Flight losers slotted into a Consolation Flight.
On Friday, the Championship and Consolation flights will play two rounds and the other flights one, reducing the field to semifinals.
Semis in all flights are Saturday morning with the finals Sunday. All flights play an 18-hole final except the Championship which is 36.
Again this year, an over-60 consolation flight will be held for players that age who lose their opening-round match in any flight but the Championship (which has its own consolation). The top eight players, based on their qualifying-round score, are re-bracketed in the new flight and compete in match play through Sunday’s final.
Entry fee is $130 and guarantees two rounds (medal qualifier and at least one match-play) and includes a chicken barbecue dinner that can be taken home after the Wednesday round. Practice rounds can be played for $20.
The current field numbers over 60 and includes three former champions, five-time finalist Jim Brady (1977, ‘84), Dan Reiley (‘95) and Josh Anderson (2001) plus finalists Mitchell Faulkner (2019), Marcus Aiello (2018) and Kyle Henzel (‘13, ‘96).
Currently, 20 members of the field have handicaps of 2-or-lower and virtually the entire St. Bonaventure golf team is entered.
Entries may be made through the tournament website www.swnynwpa.com or though Kyle Henzel (henzelkyle@gmail.com or 716-307-0379).