Several area school administrators noted they are gearing up for the fall semester — which was given a tentative green-light on Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In his announcement, Cuomo had stated the infection rates due to COVID-19 are low enough to allow area school districts to reopen next month.
At Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said “the governor has used numbers and health experts to guide his decisions and this is just a continuation of that model.
“We plan on using the hybrid model (in person and remote classes) for grades six through 12,” Giannicchi said. “The elementary grades, K through five, will attend every day. Social distancing, masks when not socially distanced, and frequent cleaning will take place every day.”
While Superintendent Rick Moore of the Olean City School District couldn’t be reached for comment Friday, he and administrators have stated at previous board meetings the district has designed several scenarios for in-person, remote and a hybrid form of learning for students to provide an education in response to any form of mandate issued by the state. The district has also outlined sanitation and safety measures, that include masks worn by students, distancing and the use of hand sanitizers, that will be in place when classes resume in September.
At Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School, Thomas Manko, school president and principal, said the campus is “elated that the governor has determined that all schools, public and private, may open in September.
“Our primary plan is to open (pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) in-person, direct instruction Monday through Friday from the first day of school,” Manko said. “We have procedures in place to disinfect common-use areas like the cafeteria, lavatories, locker rooms and lobby after each use during the day. The classrooms will be cleansed after school and during evenings prior to the next day. Classroom desks will be placed at 6-feet intervals.”
He said that in order to ensure that the campus is able to optimize its safety plans, the school is limiting this year’s enrollment to approximately 175 students.
“Priority will be given to those families whose children attended Walsh and Southern Tier this past 2019-20 school year,” Manko added. “Then, if there are seats left in any grade level, enrollment will be determined by a first-come philosophy provided that the new entrant meets our admission criteria. With one section of each grade level, that section becomes its own cohort and will stay together throughout the school day.”
A number of other details on the school’s reopening are also available by contacting the campus.
