Superhero genre meets the drug-war streets in ‘Project Power’

The comic book superhero has long been a symbol and allegory for other real-world things.
Whether it’s Superman or Captain America representing the strength of the United States during World War II, or the X-Men representing the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, comic books and the heroes in them help us better understand ourselves.
Meanwhile, as comic book movies in the 21st century have arguably reached their peak and new takes on the genre are becoming more prevalent, one of the most costly, damaging and difficult issues in American culture is getting that superhero treatment: the war on drugs.
In “Project Power,” the promise of supernatural abilities comes in the form of a special little pill, and all it takes is one hit and the rush of being able to run faster than a train or leap higher than a building to get hooked. While there is no real-world pill that can actually give you superpowers, the effects something like this has in the community is evident throughout the film.
Unfortunately, the promise this premise holds is primarily background noise compared to the real plot of this movie, a cliche-filled movie that delivers plenty of intense and entertaining action, but doesn’t have anything more to say about the world it takes place in.
Thankfully, the rest of the production from the filmmaking and effects to great performances from the main cast help make “Project Power” a worthwhile watch, especially as a Netflix original movie. You could do a lot worse as far as August movies go.
On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The only catch is you don’t know what power you have until you take it, and there’s always the chance your body won’t be able to handle it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction.
When the pill escalates crime rates within the city to dangerous levels, local cop Frank (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), teenage dealer Robin (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta named Art (Jamie Foxx) discover a secret plot to mass market the pill and control those who take it. Now, they must risk taking the pills themselves in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.
While the catch of these pills giving people superpowers is different and adds some unique twists to the action scenes, the basic plot could be about any drug that doesn’t give people powers and the story beats could still work. A rogue cop and a former soldier can still fight the bad guys and work their way into the bad guys’ lair without superpowers, as they do in many of the scenes, so it makes using the pills service only the action and not the story.
However, the action scenes with these powers can be pretty creative and fun. Although not based on a comic series, many shots and sequences look like they leaped off the page and onto the screen. You learn that all these powers are actually genetic mutations of special evolutionary traits animals have, which does propose an interesting idea of how humans are no better than the animals.
However, the power doesn’t last. In one scene, a guy robs a bank because his power allows him to camouflage into his surroundings for about five minutes, which is the limit for everybody. On the one hand, the tension is there because you hope the good guys can hold out for those five minutes, but when you know everybody just goes back to being a normal human when that time runs out, it’s no different from any other action movie.
Thankfully, Foxx, Gordon-Levitt and Fishback are phenomenal throughout. While it’s no secret that the two stars are great, it’s really Fishback who stands out in a career-making role as Robin. Playing off the other two with just as much emotion and presence, as well as humor, I hope to see her in many more projects in the coming years.
Unfortunately, there just isn’t enough exploration of this world with superheroes to make “Project Power” alone stand out as something special. If this were the start of a film series or the first couple episodes of a TV series, I would love to see where else this premise could go.