BRADFORD, Pa. — There was light rainfall Thursday as workers set up large canopy tents at the rear of the Bradford Family YMCA.
The tents will provide an area for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ summer activities, “Best Summer Ever! Youth and Family Programs.”
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement, said the Y opened its doors for its Wellness Center Thursday — the first time the facility has reopened since it was shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the “Best Summer Ever” activities will begin Monday in Bradford as restrictions ease in Pennsylvania. The program is also expected to be held under tents at Ys in Olean and Wellsville, N.Y. in early July.
Raabe said the tents, which cover about 2,600 square feet, are large enough to ensure social distancing among participants.
“Our whole idea around this is when talking with schools in the community, it seems like all youth activities for the summer are canceled for the most part,” Raabe explained. “So we really wanted to help support and keep our kids active, and give them opportunities this summer to do different things and be outside.”
He said the Monday through Saturday activities are for school-age children. The programs will adhere to guidelines set by state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control.
“Each week for the month of June has a different theme,” Raabe continued. “There will be different activities for being active.”
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, noted the agency’s new tagline, “Building Tomorrow Together” encompasses the collaborative spirit of strengthening our community in leaning forward to a brighter future.
“These tents represent the Y’s response to providing our kids with programs and activities that address critical issues facing them at this time — the need for connection, the need for structure, the need for supervised play, to name a few,” Sweitzer said. “At a time when many youth activities have been cancelled or postponed, the Y is leaning forward in a commitment to youth development. We are positioned to adhere to the CDC and health expert guidelines and provide a safe environment. We want this to be our youth’s Best Summer Ever!”
Raabe said families can sign up their children for the activities by calling the Y in their community. In addition, scholarships are available for children whose families have experienced financial distress from the pandemic. He said donations, which have been provided by the community to the Y since the onset of the pandemic, would be welcomed by the agency to help these youngsters.
“We couldn’t have made it through the COVID-19 pandemic without the support of the community members,” Raabe added. “We have members that during this time continued to pay their memberships. By doing so, we were able to do things like keep emergency child care services and we did the community shepherding program” which continues to enlist volunteers to deliver groceries to shut-ins and the elderly.
As for the programs offered to youngsters, Raabe said they will begin with the “Move It” program Monday through Saturday. The program will encourage students to get back into motion after being stuck inside during the pandemic.
The “Grow It” program, June 22-26, will focus attention on horticulture by developing the students’ skills in gardening and composting.
During the June 29 through July 3 program, children will participate in “DIY: Make It!” activities where they will explore the world of do-it-yourself.
There will also be Outdoor Group Exercise Classes for active older adults, as well as Silver Sneakers classes that host craft activities as well as some social distancing gatherings under the tent. Some adult activities may also be held outside in front of the Y.
For more information, call the Y facilities in Bradford, Olean or Wellsville, or check the YMCA Facebook page.