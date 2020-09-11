The void, of course, was already significant.
Now, it’s utterly staggering.
For the first time in anything that could be considered a modern era, there will be no New York high school football this fall, its fate decided late Wednesday when the NYSPHSAA made the unfortunate, but unavoidable, call to move the season to the spring. There will also be no area Division III football nor a Division I fall season for the most popular outfit locally (Penn State) or the closest geographically (UB) nor Buffalo Bills home games to attend (at least for the moment).
That’s about as sizable a hole in the realm of local athletics as we’ve experienced since COVID-19 first turned the sports world on its side six months ago tomorrow.
That chasm has not only had a profoundly negative impact on athletes, parents and coaches, but within the walls of our building, as well.
Generally, though still out of season, August is one the busiest months on our calendar, spent not only previewing all 22 football teams in the Big 30, but compiling content to fill a 48-page football edition. This year, though, at least on the TH side, that tab will likely never come to fruition (by March, the volume of activity will almost certainly be too great to have the time to produce it, at least in its typical format).
Still, even as Pennsylvania moves on without the other half of the Big 30, we wanted to use this space to feature some of the items that would normally have appeared in the edition. Here, then, is a look at what would have been our annual top players story, in a slightly altered format.
This year, we came up with a list of 25 players (based on last year’s accomplishments, including making a league or the Big 30 all-star team or being nominated for Big 30 consideration, and team success). That number reflects the number of Fridays, starting tonight, until NY gets its chance to take the field again.
The top five returning local players (in alphabetical order):
Cale Ayers, Sr., OT-DT, Coudersport
Ayers is one of 12 returning Big 30 all-stars — an unusually high number — and the reigning District 9 Small School North Offensive Lineman of the Year. Listed by coach Tom Storey as the top player on a Coudy team that went 11-1 and won the D-9 Class A title last season, the 6-foot, 215-pounder anchored a line that blocked for an impressive 2,728 rushing yards and added 32 tackles and three sacks defensively.
Logan Frank, Sr., QB-S, Franklinville/Ellicottville
It’s not every year that a Player of the Year has another year remaining, but that’s the case with Frank. A rare underclassman choice for the Big 30’s top honor, the 6-foot-2, the do-it-all signal caller ran 100 times for a team-best 907 yards and 15 touchdowns and completed 27-of-44 passes for 474 yards and another 11 scores for an F/E team that turned in a 7-0 regular season and reached the Section 6 Class D title game.
Hayden Keck, Sr., QB-LB, Coudersport
Another top player for a Coudy group that won 11-straight before falling in the PIAA playoffs, Keck was one of the QB selections for the Big 30 all-star team and the D9 Small School North Co-Offensive MVP. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder went 26-of-44 passing for 717 yards and five touchdowns and added 621 rushing yards on 93 carries and another 10 scores on the ground in addition to being a difference-maker defensively.
Jayden Lassiter, Sr., RB-LB, Portville
The only two-time Big 30 all-star on this list, Lassiter had a monster season while being named the Section 6 Class C South Offensive Player of the Year. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound back piled up 1,093 rushing yards on 173 carries (in only eight games due to regular-season finale forfeit) and added 159 receiving yards and totaled 25 touchdowns (21 rushing, 3 receiving, 1 defensively) while guiding Portville to a record of 7-2 and the Class semifinals.
Gabe Watts, Sr., RB-DE, Ridgway
One of five Elkers named to last year’s Big 30 all-star unit, Watts racked up 61 tackles (34 solo, 27 assists), including 21 for loss, and an impressive 11 sacks for a Ridgway team that surrendered just 15 points per game in the regular season (he also added 529 rushing yards and 9 TDs). He was named the District 9 Large School Defensive Lineman of the Year while helping Ridgway to an 11-2 record and the D9 Class AA title.
THE REST of the top 10 (in alphabetical order):
Hudson Evingham, Sr., RB-LB, Bolivar-Richburg
A Section 5 Defensive Player of the Week winner, Evingham was a key cog in a three-headed rushing attack and a First Team Section 5 Class D all-star while helping B-R to a 5-4 mark and the sectional semifinals.
Braeden Johnson, Sr., RB-SS, Smethport
Despite his size (5-foot-5, 135 yards), Johnson was “all over the field” for the Hubbers, piling up 646 rushing yards, 292 receiving yards, 470 kickoff/punt return yards and nine total TDs while leading the team with 73 tackles.
Sam Kaul, Sr., RB-LB, Elk County Catholic
The top player for a Crusaders team that went 5-5 and reached the D9 Class A playoffs, Kaul ran for 1,100 yards in only seven games as a starter, totaling 10 rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.
Nick Pantuso, Sr., RB-DB, Olean
A Section 6 Class B-3 all-star, Pantuso led the Huskies in rushing (739 yards on 110 carries with 7 TDs) while excelling as both a punt and kick returner and starting at three different positions in the defensive backfield.
Bryce Walker, Sr., WR-FS, St. Marys
One of the top playmakers in the Flying Dutch’s high-flying attack, Walker caught 53 passes (one of the highest figures in the Big 30) for 660 yards and three touchdowns while notching 25 tackles in a turnaround season for St. Marys.
THE REST of the top 25 (in alphabetical order):
A.J. Addotta, Sr., OL-DL, Olean
Wyatt Chudy, Sr., TE-LB, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Christian Coudriet, Jr., QB, St. Marys
Isaac Hind, Sr., RB-DB, Randolph
Jordan King, Sr., FB-LB, Pioneer
Alex MacDonell, Sr., RB-DB, Bolivar-Richburg
Lucas McKenna, Sr., QB-DB, Salamanca
Noah Lent, Jr., QB-FS, Smethport
Kameron Rounsville, Sr., OL-DE, Smethport
Clayton Rowland, Sr., RB-LB, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Bobby Rumcik, Sr., WR-DB, Kane
Cole Sebastian, Sr., QB-DB/LB, Otto-Eldred
Ethan Smith, Sr., WR-DB, Otto-Eldred
Connor Walsh, Sr., OL-DL, Allegany-Limestone
Jared Zenner, Sr., OL-DL, Portville
