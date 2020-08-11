OLEAN — A stunning piece of stained glass is the highlight of the Olean Public Library’’s “Olean Together Apart” campaign.
The stained glass, featuring a masked squirrel holding a stack of books, was submitted to the library by Stephanie Mitchell of Portville and is expected to be displayed in the library in the near future.
“I was just floored when (the library staff) came to show me this in my office,” library director Michelle La Voie said. “It’s just beautiful, not to mention that the squirrel featured in the piece is representative of the community. We haven’t received many submissions at this point, but what really strikes me is that the ones we have received are so amazing.”
La Voie added, “They are heartfelt, beautiful pieces of artistic expression. Even to just have received the few pieces we have has been uplifting, not only because of the skill that went into their creation, but because of the feeling it gives that this program really inspired them to create something special.”
When contacted, Mitchell said she “had a blast with the entire project,” as she got the idea for a masked squirrel in a roundabout way.
“I wanted to do something that was fun and was very personable to the town at the time,” Mitchell said. “So I got on Facebook for the glass group and got some ideas.”
From that she realized the town is known for its squirrels, and squirrel statues, and decided to use that as her subject for the library project.
“I went around and took some pictures, but as I was driving around I decided it would be fun to put masks on the squirrels and it would be kind of perfect,” she said, noting she eventually put masks on all the statues in town. Most of her masks, however, are now gone from the squirrel statues.
“I put real masks on the squirrels as I was making (the stained glass squirrel) just to make myself giggle,” she added. “I took a picture (of one of the masked squirrels) just so I would have something to work with.”
A native of Texas, Mitchell moved to the area with her husband, Kevin, who works at Home Depot. They have two older daughters, as well as relatives who live in the Twin Tier area.
Mitchell noted she learned the art last year from a woman who taught through the Palmer Opera House. Mitchell also has another creative side as she writes romance novels that are published under a pseudonym.
Mitchell said she will likely donate the stained glass to the library for a permanent home.
“If they want it, they can keep it forever because I don’t want it back,” she remarked.
To see more of Mitchell’s stained glass creations, visit https://m.facebook.com/StainedGlassaholic /?ref=bookmarks online.
For more information on the Olean Together Apart project, visit the library on North Second Street or contact them at 372-0200.