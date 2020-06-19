OLEAN — When the JCPenney store reopened to the public Wednesday following a long shutdown from the pandemic, supervisor Christine Jones said it felt like she was coming home.
The store, along with a number of other retail businesses in the Olean community, began opening doors last week and this week thanks to the region moving into Phase 3 of reopening.
For businesses such as JCPenney at the Olean Center Mall, customers found merchandise set out and ready to be purchased, and masked clerks behind plexiglass shields at checkout counters. Lines set on the floor were six feet apart to guide customers on where to stand while waiting to make their purchases. After each purchase, clerks were seen sanitizing the counter with spray bottles and cloths. Large bottles of hand sanitizer were also available for customer use.
Despite the extra work involved, Jones, a 17-year employee of the store, said she and the other staff were just happy to be back working in the business.
“I’m so glad, it was just like coming home,” Jones said of the store’s reopening. “I was kind of nervous about walking in these doors, I mean it’s been like literally three months” since closing in March.
“We had just left it as it was and it felt good coming back home,” she commented. “The sales are amazing … some of the items customers are coming up (to the checkout) are even lower than what they are signed at because we haven’t had a chance to change them — it’s kind of a pleasant surprise.”
Jones said the store did well with customer flow during its first couple of days of opening and was number one in sales for its district.
She said that as the interior of malls haven’t been permitted to reopen, the store’s door leading into the main foyer of the mall is gated at present. JCPenney as well as Kohl’s, which also has reopened, can be entered and exited by outside doors to the parking lot.
She noted the temporary hours of the store are posted outside the business and also can be found on the Greater Area Olean Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
At the Old Navy store at the Walmart plaza, manager Nicole Beal said the store is into its second week of reopening and has seen its customers returning. Beal said the staff was also pleased to return to their workplace and are ensuring the store meets all of the state’s safety measures.
“We’re finally getting some inventory in for summer,” she added.
At the Great Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Erica Dreher, member services manager, said a number of stores throughout the community have opened with limited hours.
As for the mall, she said another store at the facility, the craft store, also has been able to reopen.
“Other than those three, there is no other place at the mall accessible” to the public from outside entrances, she remarked.
“It’s nice to see everybody reopening, we’ve seen all of our members reopening so people have not had to close their doors forever, which is good,” she continued. “I think it’s good to see people back out and about — it’s great to have our businesses back open again.”