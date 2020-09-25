ST. MARYS, Pa. — Trailing 2-0 at halftime to Coudersport, St. Marys staged a second-half rally to deny the Falcons in league boys soccer action Thursday night.
St. Marys score three unanswered to won, 3-2, in overtime of the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 game.
Caleb Burdick and Nash Delp scored for Coudersport (2-2). For St. Marys, Vini Nunez scored twice including the overtime game-winner. Tyler Lockwell had the other goal.
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Galeton 4, Port Allegany 0
GALETON, Pa. — Ty Guilds recorded 25 saves for Port Allegany, but the Gators (0-4) couldn’t capitalize on his big performance in a 4-0 loss at Galeton.
Ty Stover scored twice for the Tigers, while Jake Cochran and Gavin Sykora each tallied once. Galeton keeper Aiden Whipple had three saves.
Bradford 5, Kane 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Andrew Kane scored twice, while Gavin McGee marked three points, scoring once with two assists for Bradford (4-0).
Also scoring for the Owls were Jake Franz and Cameron Austin. Tristan Dragoone made one save in net.
For Kane, Jon Mishic scored the lone goal while goalkeeper Alec Huckabone had a busy night, making 15 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Bradford 14, Port Allegany 1
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Bradford to 5-0 as six different players scored a goal in a rout over Port Allegany.
Mackenzie Lucas had a team-high four goals, while Maddi Cowburn and Emily Morgan each had three. Kelsea Austin scored two and Dawn Flynn and Chloe Shaw each added one.
Evin Stauffer scored Port A’s (2-1-1) lone goal.