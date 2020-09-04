ST. MARYS, Pa. — The flashes of what’s potentially to come were present during the 2019 campaign.
After winless seasons in both 2017 and 2018, St. Marys showed — often emphatically — that those struggles were a thing of the past. The Flying Dutchmen posted a 6-5 mark last season that included a trip to the postseason.
And now, in coach Chris Dworek’s second season at the helm, the Flying Dutchmen are primed to take the next step as a program.
“I think the kids got in a really good habit of practicing hard and working hard (last year),” Dworek said. “We had a really good offseason last summer and again this summer. Even though it’s been disrupted this year, it’s been a really good offseason, so hopefully the confidence and momentum we built up from last year carries over.”
Aiding in that cause is the fact that the Dutchmen return 16 starters and nine additional letterwinners from the 2019 squad. That experience, Dworek says, doesn’t mean that same group will start, but it will prove valuable.
“We base a lot of things on offseason participation, so in theory, we could have a lot of guys who started last year not start this year,” he noted. “That’s just the way the motivation has to be, but still, the experience is there, and that’s always a positive thing.”
AMONG THE key cogs returning to this year’s squad is junior quarterback Christian Coudriet, who threw for 2,612 yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago as a sophomore. He added 294 yards and five scores on the ground.
Dworek praised Coudriet’s offseason work this year, and added the gunslinger has continually improved during the summer months.
“He had a super offseason in the weight room,” the coach said. “And we had some passing scrimmages, and there were a lot of times I was standing behind him seeing the things he was seeing, and I’m thinking, ‘No, no, no.’
“All of a sudden, he’d squeeze it into that window. Things like that show how much he’s progressed, and he’s still getting better.”
Coudriet’s top three targets from a season ago — Bryce Walker (53 receptions, 660 yards, 3 TDs), Michael Fitzgerald (36 receptions, 637 yards, 7 TDs) and Terry Williams (31 receptions, 428 yards, 6 TDs) — are all back, as well.
The Flying Dutchmen also bring back lead rusher Jacob Kline, who ran for 685 yards and 11 scores on 100 carries a season ago.
THE GOOD news for all of those returning skill players is that the linemen in front of them feature plenty of experience and depth, too.
According to Dworek, St. Marys has 10-12 “quality guys” in its line rotation, allowing for some stiff competition in the trenches at practice.
Among them are five returning starters: Simon Sheeley, Connor Bullers, Colton Swanson, Caden Baker and Garret Bauer. Jeremy Garthwaite also lettered along the line a season ago.
“We have high expectations for the line. We have 10-12 quality guys that are going to make each other sharper and better, and that’s going to be key,” Dworek said. “That’s going to be a nice thing to have, that quality rotation, and it’s especially good in practice. Our starters face the scout team, and the scout team kids are really good, so that makes everybody better.”
That depth at each position extends to the defense as well, as Fitzgerald, Williams and Walker return to the secondary alongside fellow starter James Davis. Also returning to the defensive backfield are letterwinners Collin Reitz, Charlie Coudriet, Carter Chadsey, Layton Ryan, Tony Lewis and Justin Dornisch.
“We have a lot of good athletes in the defensive back position,” Dworek noted. “We have 8-10 guys that can play a lot, and we won’t have to worry about the quality suffering.”
MEANWHILE, in the front seven, linebackers Eli Rippey, Josh Robinson and Connor Bressler are stepping forward, Dworek says, and in front of them is a defensive line that features plenty of the same names as the offensive front.
In addition, Sean Lathrop is back at linebacker starting last season, while Alex Lukaschunis and Waylon Wehler bring more experience up front, too.
And with that senior leadership and experience, Dworek is confident in his charges, even after such a tumultuous 2020 offseason.
“They’ve handled it a lot better than I have,” the coach joked. “But I’m proud to see that. We communicate a lot, and I’ll send them stuff to read and talk about. They’ve been really receptive, and they’ve kept their heads on straight and know what’s going on.
“A lot of them went through worse in the spring and know it could be worse. So they’ve been level headed so far.”
St. Marys will face Bradford to begin its season on Sept. 18.
THE RETURNING starters: Christian
Coudriet, junior, 6-0, 178, quarterback Michael Fitzgerald, senior, 6-0, 168, wide receiver/defensive back Terry Williams, senior, 5-10, 161, wide receiver/defensive back Bryce Walker, senior, 5-10, 181, wide receiver/defensive back Jacob Kline, senior, 5-11, 186, running back Logan Mosier, sophomore, 5-10, 158, wide receiver Simon Sheeley, senior, 6-1, 229, offensive line/defensive line Connor Bullers, junior, 6-0, 249, offensive line/defensive line Colton Swanson, junior, 6-2, 278, offensive line Caden Baker, sophomore, 6-1, 261, offensive line Garret Bauer, senior, 6-1, 271, offensive line/defensive line Alex Lukaschunis, sophomore, 5-11, 229, defensive line Waylon Wehler, sophomore, 5-10, 200, defensive line Sean Lathrop, senior, 6-2, 219, linebacker Connor Bressler, senior, 6-1, 181, linebacker James Davis, senior, 5-10, 192, defensive back
ALSO LETTERING
were: Collin Reitz, sophomore, 6-1, 178, wide receiver/defensive back Charlie Coudriet, sophomore, 6-2, 181, wide receiver/quarterback/defensive back Carter Chadsey, sophomore, 5-11, 159, wide receiver/defensive back Layton Ryan, 5-10, 154, wide receiver/defensive back Tony Lewis, junior, 6-0, 163, wide receiver/defensive back Justin Dornisch, sophomore, 5-7, 158, running back/defensive back Josh Robinson, senior, 5-10, 171, wide receiver/linebacker Jeremy Garthwaite, senior, 6-1, 199, offensive line/defensive line Conner Straub, junior, 5-11, 182, wide receiver/linebacker
THE PLAYERS
, by position:
OFFENSEQuarterbacks
: Christian Coudriet, Charlie Coudriet
Running Backs
: James Davis, Lathrop, Dornisch, Kline, Bressler, Matthew Davis (fr., 5-8, 155), Dalton Steele (jr.), Logan Haller (sr., 5-11, 159), Justin Meyer (sr., 5-9, 172), Derek Villella (jr., 5-10, 189), Eli Rippey (so., 5-10, 156), Greg Dippold (so., 5-10, 158)
Ends/Receivers
: Reitz, Ch. Coudriet, Fitzgerald, Chadsey, Ryan, Lewis, Williams, Walker, Mosier, Robinson, Straub, Alex Amador (so., 6-0, 141), Cameron McMackin (jr., 5-11, 144), Tommy DeFilippi (5-9, 130), Dan Schloder (so., 5-9, 149), Tristan Dilley (fr., 5-9, 152), Chuck Vennard (sr., 5-9, 164), Bryce Mattiuz (fr., 5-6, 121), Mason Sheeley (fr., 5-10, 162), Toby Steis (so., 5-8, 154), Mitch Reiter (sr., 6-1, 168)
Linemen: S. Sheeley, Garthwaite, G. Bauer, McClaine, Swanson, Bullers, Baker, Wehler, Lukaschunis, Andrew Wolfganger (fr., 5-10, 151), Ashton McDowell (jr., 6-0, 182), Devyn Agosti (fr., 5-9, 196), Logan Bauer (sr., 6-0, 238), Clay Grazioli (so., 5-11, 214), Bryce Schatz (sr., 5-11, 182), Dalton Bauer (jr., 5-10, 229), Adam Wendel (so., 5-9, 219), Carter Price (so., 6-1, 240), Jourdan Carerro (so.), Mason Levine (so.)DEFENSELine:
M. Sheeley, Villella, S. Sheeley, Garthwaite, G. Bauer, McDowell, Agosti, L. Bauer, McClaine, Grazioli, Schatz, Swanson, D. Bauer, Bullers, Wendel, Lukaschunis, Price, Carerro, Baker, Wehler, Levine
Linebackers
: Dilley, Vennard, Lathrop, Haller, Dornisch, Kline, Steis, Meyer, Rippey, Dippold, Bressler, Wolfganger, Straub
Defensive Backs: Amador, McMackin, DeFilippi, M. Davis, Schloder, Reitz, Steele, Ch. Coudriet, Davis, Mattiuz, Fitzgerald, Chadsey, Ryan, Lewis, Williams, Walker, Mosier, ReiterTHE SCHEDULE:September 18 — Bradford, 7 p.m. 25 — at Kane, 7 p.m.
October 2 — Ridgway, 7 p.m. 9 — Kane, 7 p.m. 16 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m. 23 — at Bradford, 7 p.m. 30 — Coudersport, 7 p.m.*
November 6 — at Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.* *Indicates a potential crossover game that will depend on District 9 postseasons.
