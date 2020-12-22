QUEENS — The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team took another step in the right direction Tuesday, taking Big East foe St. John's to the wire on the road. The Bonnies were denied a victory after taking a double-digit second-half lead before falling to the Red Storm, 60-57.
Junior Asianae Johnson led all scorers with a game-high 14 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Queens native Deja Francis chipped in 11 points while Tori Harris added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Bona held a 39-27 third-quarter lead after opening the second half on an 8-0 run with six-straight points from Johnson.
St. John's, picked to finish fourth this season in the Big East, then seized momentum back, launching a 25-7 run before a Harris three-point play with 6:44 to play in the fourth. By then, though, the Red Storm had taken back the lead, 52-49.
The Bonnies and the Red Storm traded baskets the rest of the way with St. John's never letting the Bonnies tie or retake the lead in the fourth quarter.
As time expired, Francis made a layup and was fouled. The officials added time back to the clock but it was not enough for the Bonnies to get off a shot after a deliberately missed free throw, ending the contest.
The Bonnies (1-3) led by as many as seven in the second quarter and were able to take a 31-27 lead into halftime. Bona led for over 17 minutes of game time and never trailed by more than seven after the Red Storm grabbed a 7-0 lead after the opening tip.
Emily Calabrese's layup with 6:29 on the clock in the second period tied the game at 15. The Bonnies and Red Storm then made five-straight threes between to the two teams, capped off by a Harris triple with 4:26 remaining to give the Bonnies a 24-21 edge.
It was a slow start for both teams in the first quarter. St. John's opened the game on a 7-0 run but the Bonnies quickly responded with an 8-0 run of their own. The Red Storm, however, took a 13-10 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.
Leilani Correa registered a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. John's (3-5).
The Bonnies are off until the New Year when they travel to reigning Atlantic 10 Champion Dayton Jan. 1. Tip is scheduled for 5 p.m.