OLEAN — Officials with the annual St. John’s Festival, which was canceled this year due to the pandemic, are reminding area residents that orders for curbside food as well as raffle tickets are still available through July 15.
Curbside pick-up of a variety of delicious foods will take place between 2 and 6 p.m. July 18 at St. John’s Parish grounds at 931 N. Union St. Also taking place will be a raffle with $20,000 in cash prizes and a top prize of $10,000. Raffle tickets are $100 each.
Foods include pizza, hot and cold, with uncooked pizza that you can do yourself. Also available are meatball sandwiches, with the meatballs in a container and a roll that can be assembled.
Other items on the menu are ziti and broccoli; ziti with meatballs and a roll; greens and beans, or mineste; and cannoli, the Italian pastry.
Officials also note that this fundraiser is needed as it will help the church with its finances.
For more information on the event or the raffle, or to pre-order food visit www.sjteolean.org or call the church at 372-5313.