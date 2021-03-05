Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.