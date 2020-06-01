There has been rioting in the streets in many American cities, including Pittsburgh.
Property has been ruined, needlessly and senselessly. Monuments have been vandalized. Innocent lives have been lost in abhorrent protests that have been anything but peaceful.
More than 104,000 people have died in this country from COVID-19. About 40 million are unemployed. Businesses are gone, never to return. People are struggling to pay their rent and feed their families.
There never has been a worse time for the United States of America or, as someone on Twitter called it with some justification, the States of America.
I like to believe sports can help. Sports can't solve all of the problems, but they can impact change for the greater good by what the games provide on the field and what the people in them do off the field.
Sports brought Pittsburgh together like nothing else in the 1970s because of what the Super Steelers did. Sports brought America together like nothing else after the 9/11 terrorist attack. We need sports, now more than ever.
THE SPORTS world's response to the horrific murder of George Floyd at the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been encouraging. A lot of the right people — black and white — emerged to say the right things.
Prominent sports figures from Roger Goodell to Ben Roethlisberger to Carson Wentz to NFL Players Association president JC Tretter to Tom Izzo and Roy Williams, among so many others, have pledged to do more to make their sport and their world a better place. San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York donated $1 million to local and national organizations, such as the Players Coalition, that are creating change to help oppressed minorities.
"Being from North Dakota, I've spent a large part of my life surrounded by people of similar color, so I'm never gonna act like I know what the black community goes through," Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, tweeted. "I'll never know the feeling of having to worry about my kids going outside because of their skin color.
"(But) I don't understand the society that we live in that doesn't value all human life. It's heartbreaking and disturbing."
"RACISM IS something we all must take responsibility to end," Tretter, the Cleveland Browns center, tweeted. "As human beings, we need to identify and challenge prejudice, rather than deny it. Silence in the face of injustice only works to protect and perpetuate that injustice."
That's what New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, co-founder of the Players Coalition, was talking about on ESPN.
"This is an American issue. And, more importantly, this is a white issue that, I think, is perpetuated on black people. Racism in our country has been a one-way street. And so when we talk about these issues, it has to be everybody involved. It can't just be black people who are fighting against the police. This is an American issue that everybody should take offense ...
"(White sports figures), more than anybody else, have the ear of the majority of this country whereas black athletes, we are influencers, we have a great voice, especially in the black community. But to change these issues, it comes as the entire society has to get involved."
I'VE ALWAYS believed sports has less racism than the rest of society. Teams just want to win and couldn't care less about the color of those they employ or share a locker room. But I've been reminded too many times recently that racism still exists in sports.
Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters was fired after using the n-word. So was NASCAR driver Kyle Larson. The NFL blackballed Colin Kaepernick for his peaceful protest of social injustice in 2016. And don't get me started with the NFL having to strengthen the Rooney Rule, practically begging its teams to consider minority hires.
Sports need to start by cleaning up their own house, then worry about the rest of the world. Sports certainly can do more to help than the violent protests of the past few days. Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto tweeted the protest here turned ugly Saturday, not because of "the young Black Leadership that organized this march, (but because of anarchists, hell bent on chaos and destruction. They hijacked a peaceful march for justice and exploited it for their own selfish agenda."
Two police cruisers were set on fire and at least a dozen buildings were damaged or looted. The Lemieux statue outside PPG Paints Arena was vandalized. There were 44 arrests as of early Sunday morning.
I DON’T know who started the riots in other cities. I just know those who did are criminals, not on the same level as Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but criminals nonetheless. They thrive in settings where they can be nameless and faceless, which is easier than ever with everybody wearing masks these days because of the coronavirus.
Most of those who are leading the violence don't care about Floyd's murder. They care only about causing problems for the peaceful protesters specifically and our country in general. They think they are strong, but they are weak. Cowards, actually.
In Atlanta, there was much damage, including at the College Football Hall of Fame, which had its windows broken and its gift shop looted. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms immediately condemned the violence as the National Guard was deploying.
"What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn't do this to our city. If you want change in America, go and register to vote."
Kaepernick did it the right way.
His protest wasn't directed at the flag or the brave men and women who protect it. Not for one second. It was directed at the blatant social injustice we continue to see every day. Did I mention his protest was peaceful? Sports can learn a lot from Kaepernick. All of us can.