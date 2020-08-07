OLEAN — At a time when space for social distancing is needed during the pandemic, schools such as Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy are assuring parents the Olean campus is ready to accommodate students in this fashion.
Jessica Policastro, director of marketing and alumni relations at the private school in Olean’s West End, said the campus is expected to reopen Sept. 8. If permitted by the state, it will have full in-person classes. The campus also has pre-school children in its Montessori program who enter the building through separate entrances and eat separately, as well.
“Luckily we’re small enough and our class sizes are small enough that we are very confident we will be able to keep everybody six feet apart,” Policastro said. “We’ve kind of staggered the different hallway plans to make sure that not everybody is in the halls at the same time. We’re able to be a lot more flexible.”
Policastro said the school’s smaller enrollment has piqued interest with parents from the area.
“Our admission director, Mary Beth Garvin, has been getting a lot of calls lately,” Policastro said. “One of the things we’ve had to do is cap our enrollment rate … we capped it so we could actually keep the building safe for the kids … people know that coming into our building, there is space so kids can come here and be safe at the same time. It’s kind of a win-win at this point.”
She noted the school does have a few additional spots that can be filled by students in most grade levels.
“We are getting the interest and people are signing” up their children, she continued. “So if we open (in accordance with state mandates), we’re good to go.”
As for safety, the school plans to follow state health department and Centers for Disease Control guidelines requiring students to wear masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing. Regular cleaning of classrooms between use will also take place.
“We have a cafeteria and a gym next to the cafeteria, so even during those social times during lunch and things like that, we’ve got the space to keep apart,” she said. “It’s a bonus to have small classes and not as many students and now you can see one of the reasons that it is.”
The campus also has a hybrid plan in place, should the school have to use the model that requires a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Policastro said financial aid and scholarships are available to students and families that feel they may not be able to afford tuition.
“We offer so many scholarships and financial aid that we can make it work for anybody,” she added.
She noted re-enrollment by students, who hail from various communities in New York state and Pennsylvania, is very high this year. This could be attributed to the good reports the school received from parents when students were taught remotely during last spring’s widespread shutdown due to the pandemic.
For more information on enrollment, scholarships or financial aid, or schedules and safety measures, visit the school’s website at stcswalsh.org or contact Garvin at 372-8122.