Some takes on the Bills’ nationally-televised 42-16 loss to the Titans on Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville:
— So much for conventional wisdom.
Coming into the game, the consensus was that if Tennessee won, it would be because it rode 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back Derrick Henry, who was averaging 106 yards per game. That strategy would also reduce the amount of time Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his 31-point-per-game offense had the ball.
It made sense.
Plus, the Bills’ rushing defense had been vulnerable coming in and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) was playing hurt and outside backer Matt Milano (pectoral) was out. And with Buffalo’s defensive tackles having trouble being stout against the run, the game plan seemed obvious, and it’s likely the Bills’ coaches game-planned accordingly.
Except that wasn’t the case.
Oh, Tennessee had some success on the ground — 139 rushing yards — but it was the passing game that doomed Buffalo.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel, despite being without starting wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries (Covid-19 victims) and with No. 3 wideout A.J. Brown (knee) playing hurt, still opted to attack Buffalo through the air.
His reasoning was that Buffalo’s starting cornerbacks were out — All-Pro Tre’Davious White (back) and Levi Wallace (injured reserve, ankle) — as was its best coverage linebacker (Milano).
The approach worked to perfection as Tannehill completed 75 percent of his passes with three touchdown tosses, no interceptions and no sacks. Tennessee actually ran more (34 rushes to 28 passes) but most of the former came in the second half when the Titans were well ahead, controlling the game and running clock. Even at that, Henry rushed for two scores and Tannehill one.
— The perception, since he was signed in the middle of March, was that the Bills got a steal when they added cornerback Josh Norman after he was released by Washington. The theory was that he would beat out Wallace and form a high-quality starting tandem with White. But the former Panther didn’t play nearly at the Pro Bowl level he did with Carolina and a hamstring injury aborted his bid to unseat Wallace during training camp.
However, circumstances made him a starter against the Titans and he came up small.
Norman had a lousy game.
Brown beat him for a touchdown on Tennessee’s first possession, Henry stiff-armed him to the ground on a sweep that will be on the highlights all week, he was called for a pass interference that kept a Titans touchdown drive alive before the end of the first half and a second PI was declined because the receiver he was covering still caught the ball.
It would appear it’s still Wallace’s job when he returns.
— Coach Sean McDermott maintained at halftime that the Bills’ woes were “self-inflicted,” and he couldn’t have been more right.
There were the three turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble), while Tennessee had none, 10 penalties (an 11th was offsetting and a 12th declined) including a dumb roughing-the-passer on Tannehill that negated a much-needed stop, plus three false starts on one drive and four drops by Buffalo receivers while it was still a game.
It was like watching the Bills circa 2018.
— If you had any doubts the Bills defense is struggling, consider that Buffalo, after surrendering 42 to the Titans, has dropped from giving up 25 points per game to over 28 … well into the bottom half of the league statistics.
They also gave up 139 rushing yards and three ground scores worsening those stats from those in place coming in.
And those offset two of what would normally be encouraging numbers.
Buffalo converted a gaudy 13-of-17 on third down and outgained the Titans in yardage, 370-334 … and lost by over three touchdowns.
— And, speaking of bad games, how about wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts?
He let a pass go through his hands on Buffalo’s opening drive that was intercepted by Tennessee and turned into a touchdown that gave the Titans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
He returned six kickoffs for a mere 23 yards, 12 under his average and on his lone punt return lost a yard.
Finally, on his last kickoff return, Roberts fumbled the ball away, setting up Tennessee’s final touchdown.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)