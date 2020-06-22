We got back from dinner a little after nine o’clock Saturday night.
But the short walk into the house suddenly seemed challenging.
Stairs aren’t friends to me … 35 years of intense racquetball have caused my knees to hate them.
Still, there were only six, but I felt weak and shaky and just wanted to get inside.
I took those steps one at a time, more usual for me these days, and got to the door.
But once it was open, my foot clipped the jamb and sent me face-first toward the floor.
The fall I recall, my wife, who was right behind me, immediately yelled if I was OK, but before landing, I was unconscious.
She checked my pulse and dialed 911.
The dispatcher asked if there was a heart beat and when that was affirmed, she wondered if I was communicative.
Vicki turned me over, about the time I regained consciousness, and asked if I knew who she was. That test I passed after being out, by her estimation, about 90 seconds, and was lucid enough to tell her I was nauseous … a feeling that produced the expected result.
Moments later the ambulance arrived with two paramedics, Olean firefighter Dana Atherton and Lieutenant Jared Isaman, and their sophisticated cardiac monitor, an all-encompassing device that assesses blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen in the blood among myriad other tests.
They quickly saw that my blood pressure was perfect, my oxygen level a shade below normal and my heart-rate somewhat uneven, the result of a bout with later-in-life atrial fib.
Quickly, their conclusion was that I was a victim of dehydration.
They got me up and seated, realized I was conversant, and told me their diagnosis, while emphasizing I immediately start drinking Gatorade and/or water.
They were there maybe 12 minutes, 15 tops, but while it’s embarrassing to have an ambulance with flashing lights in front of your house, it was reassuring to have them there. Dana and Jared were incredibly professional, upbeat, extremely personable and totally informative.
By the time they left, I was feeling about 85 percent of normal and pondering what happened.
MY THOUGHTS turned to the day.
I hadn’t had much to drink … two cups of coffee, a couple of small glasses of water, a half-can of beer left over from a marinade I was making, a bourbon with dinner plus three more glasses of water necessitated by a meal of super spicy beef curry.
The latter, of course, was too late. By then I had felt a bit “off” from the morning on. And, oh yeah, the most persistent complaint during my medical consultations has been that not enough water was being consumed.
It also occurred to me this condition wasn’t all that unusual. Two years ago my granddaughter earned a trip to the emergency room after passing out with dehydration while playing tennis in North Carolina during the summer.
A decade earlier, my daughter, on a business trip to Arizona, avoided hospitalization for the same symptoms. After self-treatment, she sarcastically told me, “I don’t understand it, Dad, it was 110 degrees, but was that ‘safe’ DRY heat.”
Then, too, in five decades of covering football on late summer afternoons, I’ve seen more than a few cases of dehydration. If it’s a high schooler, a trip to the hospital via ambulance is in order. For collegians and pros it’s an immediate visit to the training room for an IV … sometimes even to return. But after Saturday’s incident, I’ve come to appreciate its devastating effects and how dangerous it can be.
Many of our attitudes on dehydration are simplistic … just drink water when you’re thirsty. But everybody does that. The key is taking in fluids when you’re not craving them.
It reminds me of the uninformed view of anorexia — “just eat more” — with no awareness of the underlying physiological reasons the victim doesn’t ingest enough calories to maintain weight.
I WASN’T outside for long in Saturday’s heat, but also didn’t consume many fluids, didn’t feel right most of the day and ended up face-down on the floor of my front hall out cold.
My intake of water has improved over the past year — I’ve never been one to ingest vast amounts of liquids — but after this past weekend’s experience, it clearly wasn’t enough.
From now on, I’m going to make it a point … a lesson grudgingly learned.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)