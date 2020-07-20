Courtney Schuler went 3-for-4 with a double and Smethport VFW racked up 27 hits while topping Union Whiskey, 12-8, in Olean Women’s Softball League action on Monday night.
Alyssa Cunningham, Molly Kate McCullough, Amber Nelson, Emily Treat, Kiara Orner and Haleigh Larson also finished 3-for-4 for the winners. Sheena Tanner went 2-for-4 with a double.
Kristin Sledge-Whitcomb finished 4-for-4 for Union Whiskey (1-3). Bryahna Mueller was 3-for-4 while Jolene Newark was 3-for-3.
Angee’s 17, Moose Club 1
Sophia Aiello homered while Nyla Rueter went 4-for-4 and Brittany Fair finished 3-for-3 to power Angee’s.
Jackson Trucking 17, Carpy’s 11
Liz Rix went 4-for-5 with a home run while Desi Lyman, Brie Lara, Amber Greeley and Dani Newman each had three hits to guide Jackson Trucking (2-2).
Kelsy Riethmiller was 4-for-4 while Amie Johnson and Robyn Hilliard had three hits apiece for Carpy’s (2-2).
Union Whiskey 19, Misfits 16Mandy Bushnell went 4-for-4 while Mandy Martin and Bryanna Mueller each went 4-for-5 to lift Union Whiskey (2-2).
Heather Burdick added a triple for the winners. Miranda Bova homered while Ashley Miller went 4-for-4 for Misfits.
Randy’s Up The River 10, Granny’s Redemption 5
Jordan Lucas finished 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to help keep Randy’s unbeaten at 5-0.
Jaleesa Sledge posted a team-high four RBI while going 3-for-4. Alex Calbi, Nicole Calbi and Shaina Griffin each had two hits.
Sara Levia, Lacee Pearl, Lauren Melfi, Kali Abdo and Shelby Rice each recorded two hits for Granny’s (4-1).
3rd Base/No Fine Print 19, Rixford Well 4
Leasa Peterson and Sherri Ensell both went 3-for-3 with a triple while Ensell also doubled to lead 3rd Base/No Fine Print (5-0), which has run-ruled all five of its opponents.
For Rixford Well, Ashley Greely went 2-for-2 with a double.