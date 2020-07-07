In the first recreational softball of the summer, Molly Kate McCullough went 4-for-4 with a home run to key Smethport VFW to a 12-5 season-opening win over Angee’s.
At the start of a condensed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Inga Welty was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and Sheena Turner and Karly Welty both went 3-for-4, posting a triple and double, respectively, for Smethport.
Courtney Schuler (2-for-5) added a double and triple while Amber Nelson was 2-for-4 with a double for the winners.
Kristiana Pavone homered while Ann Kennedy went 4-for-4 and Nasuta and Sophia Aiello each went 2-for-4 for Angee’s.
3rd Base/No Fine Print 18, Carpy’s 0
Sheri Ensell went 3-for-3 with a home run while Kasey Wilder was 3-for-3 with a triple to key 3rd Base/No Fine Print, which one-hit Carpy’s in the victory.
Randy’s Up The River 14, Pink Ladies 0
Spryce York went 2-for-4, including a first-inning grand slam, to key Randy’s Up the River to a season-opening victory. Jordan Lucas, Jaleesa Sledge, Alex Calbi, Jessica Weinman and Kayla Welty all added two hits for Randy’s.
Pink Ladies opened the season 0-1.
Granny’s Redemption 17, Union Whiskey 8
Lacee Pearl (4-for-4) and Loran Melfi each homered to power Granny’s Redemption.
Kali Abdo was 4-for-4 while Kelly Rzepka finished 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the winners. Marissa Levia and Sara Levia also went 3-for-4 for Granny’s.
Mandy Martin (triple) and Ashley Stoltz both went 3-for-4 for Union Whiskey.