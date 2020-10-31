BROCKWAY, Pa. — More than two decades since its last District 9 championship, Smethport is once again on the cusp.
The Hubbers (6-0) will travel to Varischetti Field today to face Redbank Valley (5-0) in the District 9 Class A championship at 1 p.m. A win would give Smethport its first D9 title since 1998, when it defeated Clarion-Limestone 28-14 in Johnsonburg.
It also marks the second time in three seasons that Smethport has made the D9 title game. Two years ago, the Hubs fell to Coudersport in the finale after going undefeated in the runup to that contest.
In Redbank Valley — which last won a D9 title in 1996 and finished as the Class A runner-up last year after also falling to Coudy — the Hubbers will face a big, physical team.
“The first thing that jumps out is that they were big last year, and they’re a little bigger this year,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said. “They’re big up front and they have two big backs toting the rock for them. Defensively, there’s a lot of size on the defensive line, and in the secondary you’ve got a lot of tall kids with a lot of length.”
THE BULLDOGS have given up just 26 points in their five games this year, an average of 5.2 per game. Coudersport put 12 points up on RV last week, the highest total any Bulldog opponent has scored all year. Redbank won that game 28-12 to advance.
With its size, the Bulldog defense likes to get after quarterbacks. Redbank Valley has amassed 16 sacks this season, primarily off the edge. Joseph Mansfield has 5 1/2 sacks so far, while freshman Brandon Ross has four.
“Their ends jump out right away in the way they play. They’re very aggressive,” Jack noted. “Those two guys are bringing the pressure from the outside, and they do a good job with it.”
Aiding in Smethport’s preparation is the fact that dual-threat quarterback Noah Lent enters this game without any question marks surrounding his health. Two weeks ago, he came out of Smethport’s win over Coudersport with a shoulder injury and his status leading up to Union/A-C Valley was in question throughout the week.
This week, however, it’s “business as usual” for Lent, according to Jack, who noted, “Noah is good to go, and we’re excited about that.”
In Smethport’s 12-10 semifinal win over Union/A-C Valley, Lent threw for a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner midway through the fourth, to lead the Hubbers. His performance kept Smethport in business even as its ground game sputtered for just 56 yards on 30 carries.
“I think the challenges on the ground last week forced us to pass, and we were successful with it, which was a confidence-builder for the kids,” Jack said. “This week, we’ll try to mix it up and keep (Redbank Valley’s) defense off balance.”
ON THE season, Lent has completed 34-of-74 passes for 590 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 729 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing. Braedon Johnson has toted the ball 105 times for 600 yards and five scores, while Ryli Burritt leads the receiving corps with 15 receptions for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs.
Defensively, meanwhile, the Hubs have plenty to prepare for. According to Jack, Redbank Valley uses a variety of formations. In addition, the Bulldogs utilize a pair of quarterbacks to keep teams off balance.
Gunner Mangiantini, a dual-threat junior QB, has thrown for 432 yards and six scores on a 37-for-67 season, and has rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Sophomore Cam Wagner, meanwhile, has completed 19-of-31 passes for 228 yards and five touchdowns.
Dalton Bish and Marquese Gardlock are the duo’s favorite targets, with Bish recording a team-high 17 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns and Gardlock hauling in 13 receptions for 211 yards and three scores.
“Offensively, they’re going to run multiple formations at you and make you prepare for a lot,” Jack noted. “You just have to identify what each player is good at and identify weaknesses for each one. Fortunately for us, we have a senior-laden team with a lot of experience, and our kids are really doing a great job getting prepared each week with film study and paying attention and getting aligned properly in practice.”
That hasn’t been a problem for the Hubbers to date, as Smethport has given up 28 points through six games and hasn’t allowed an offensive touchdown in each of its past three outings. Union/A-C Valley’s lone touchdown a week ago came by way of kickoff.
And with those two elite defenses set to clash today, Smethport is looking to seize the day and end its drought.
Jack concluded, “Our discussion (with the team) has been that these kids have earned the right to be in this game, and they should take advantage of the opportunity they’ve earned for themselves.”