SMETHPORT, Pa. — Dick Ognen had a particularly good reason to look forward to being on the baseball diamond this summer.
The veteran coach was set to return six players to his Smethport Youth American Legion team that had posted a strong showing in its inaugural season and advanced all the way to the Pennsylvania Regionals a year ago.
But the national American Legion organization announced in May that due to the coronavirus there would be no games this summer, no chance for Ognen’s Smethport squad to make another postseason run, and most importantly, another lost opportunity for a team of teenagers that just wanted a chance to play baseball.
But Ognen — and assistant coaches Bob Guilds, Travis Brown, Bric Burdick and Mike Hill — would not be deterred.
They forged ahead with plans for those six players, added some additional eligible athletes from neighboring towns along the way, and the 16U Southern Tier Cardinals were born.
“WHEN COVID started, we decided that we were going to try to get a baseball team together and basically put it on hold and waited for things to clear up enough to play ball,” Ognen explained.
“Once things started opening up and we got the ‘OK’ from Smethport Borough to practice and play on June 1, the plans were set in motion and we got things going.”
In addition to three players from Smethport, the 12-man roster also consists of players from Kane, Ulysses, Bradford, Port Allegany and Lawrenceville.
And for nearly all of those kids, the Southern Tier Cardinals will be their only chance to play live sports this summer.
“They were pretty excited,” Ognen said of the team’s first practice. “They all lost their high school baseball seasons and a lot of those kids were signed up to play American Legion ball and that was one of the first programs canceled this summer as well. Once things got going, they were pretty pumped up.”
LIKE NEARLY all group events trying to dance around the COVID-19 pandemic, Ognen admits there have been some “roadblocks.”
Their season was supposed to begin at a tournament in Clearfield on Memorial Day Weekend, but with McKean and Clearfield Counties not going green until a few days after that, the Cardinals didn’t play in their first tournament until last weekend in Johnstown.
In that tournament, the Southern Tier — in its first baseball game in nearly a year — tied a team from Pittsburgh and lost its second game to a team from Maryland before finishing it with a game against an Ohio-based team.
“They hung in there with all these teams and this was our first exposure to a game,” Ognen noted. “I don’t think they did too bad at all.”
And though the team practiced three or four times a week, Ognen noted that for as much as the coaches tried to keep the kids in game-ready shape through nearly a month of batting practice and simulated pitching, there is nothing like the real thing.
“THEY ARE all good ballplayers and they are all dedicated to the game and that helps us as coaches, first and foremost,” he said. “If they have the dedication and will and the want to, then it makes our jobs easier.
“A lot of them had just two or three weeks of high school practice and then we had to start all over and we are lucky that we had almost four weeks to prepare. But nothing prepares you for a game. It’s the best experience you can have.”
To Ognen and his players’ liking, the Cardinals will get plenty of live game action in the coming weeks.
It starts this week with a game in Warren either Wednesday or Thursday night and then a three-team round-robin tournament Saturday in DuBois.
The Southern Tier Cardinals will also host games at George Murray Field in Smethport, highlighted by a three-team tournament on July 17 and 18 and then a multiple-team event on July 31 and August 2 that will include the Elk-McKean All-Stars.
“Right now we have every weekend scheduled for the rest of this month and into August,” Ognen said. “A big thank you for the Smethport Borough to open the park up and to let us use it and giving these kids a chance to play”
The roster consists of Jake Costanzo, Andy Jekielek and Justin Peterson of Kane; Alex Ognen, Chase Burdick and Kam Rounsville of Smethport; Tanyon Brown and Tre Slawson from Ulysses; Michael Gow of Bradford; Ty Guilds of Port Allegany; and Mikey Sipps and Kade Sottolano from Lawrenceville.