SMETHPORT, Pa. — One of the biggest games this week in the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble will take place tonight when Smethport hosts Elk County Catholic (7:30 p.m.).
The game features teams that played each other twice last season in two very competitive games. The Crusaders (1-0) earned an 18-0 win over Smethport (1-0) during the regular season finale, but then fell to the Hubbers the following week in the District 9 Class A playoffs, 28-6.
Tonight’s contest will feature two high-powered rushing attacks, setting the table for an intriguing matchup.
“My whole thing is it’s hard to beat a team twice,” ECC coach Tony Gerg said. “We were able to get that first victory up in Smethport, and then they came down and beat us in the playoffs, but it just tells you the balance of the teams that we compete with in the North. It’s good football. It’s good, old-fashioned football, and every week it’s going to be competitive and you don’t know what to expect. Anybody can win on any given week.”
Smethport made a statement last Friday by routing Otto-Eldred, 60-6. The Hubs rushed for 345 total yards, with 170 of those coming from versatile running back Braedon Johnson, who scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Noah Lent ran the ball 12 times for 73 yards and accounted for six touchdowns, with three of those coming on the ground and the other three through the air. He tallied 196 passing yards on seven completions.
“I thought that we executed well in Week 1,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said. “As coaches, though, we’re always looking for places where we can improve, and there was certainly also room for improvement, but I was very pleased with how our kids came out of the gate right away. We haven’t always done that early on, so I was happy about that.
“I thought our offensive line did a great job last week opening up holes for our running attack.”
ECC IS coming off a 32-6 win over Cameron County last Thursday — a victory that saw it rush for 298 yards.
Running backs Sam Kaul and Nick Crisp broke the century mark in the win.
This week, getting the ground game going will once again be the focus offensively for ECC. That rushing attack will serve as a challenge for the Smethport defense, a unit that allowed just 192 total yards against Otto-Eldred.
Jack said a key to stopping the run will be knowing where Kaul is on the field at all times. Kaul ran for 169 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns during the Crusaders’ 18-0 win over Smethport in the regular season finale last year.
“Basically, we’re just going to have to crowd the line of scrimmage,” Jack said. “(Kaul) torched us at home last year up here in the last regular game of the season, so we’ll have our eyes on him all night long.”
LAST WEEK, the Crusaders allowed just six points and 197 total yards to the Red Raiders.
But that unit will be facing a tall order against the Hubbers offense, led by Lent and Johnson.
Gerg said they are still plugging players into certain positions on defense and trying to find out who the right player is for each position. This has been a bit of a struggle with the team not having a preseason scrimmage.
“Defensively, we’re still trying to find out where everybody belongs,” Gerg said. “(Smethport’s) well-coached. Adam does a spectacular job with that team and all the way down, their systems are a class act. It’s what you always get with a Smethport team. You’re going to get a strong, well-coached team. They have a lot of size on the line …
“(Johnson’s) fantastic. He’s shifty, he’s fast. So certainly our mindset goes to how do we keep him in the box and keep him contained.”
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL DIVISION
Coudersport (1-0) at Cameron County (0-1)Life for Cameron County won’t get any easier after its Week 1 loss, as the Red Raiders host vaunted Coudersport (7 o’clock).
Coudy picked up where it left off last season with a 60-6 thrashing of Port Allegany to open the year. Quarterback Hayden Keck was again at the center of the Falcons’ success, as he threw for 138 yards and two scores on six passes and added 178 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Brandt Kightlinger also had a huge game, posting 123 yards and a score on four carries.
Cameron County, meanwhile, fell to Elk Catholic 32-6 to begin the season. The Red Raiders did manage 176 yards rushing as a team, thanks in large part to Dylan Rieder’s 93 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Lathan Reed added 57 yards on 11 touches.
Otto-Eldred (0-1) at Port Allegany (0-1)
Both teams are recovering from 60-6 Week 1 losses, as Port A fell to Coudersport and O-E to Smethport.
Port quarterback Drew Evens by far had the best performance for the Gators, as he threw for 231 yards and a touchdown on a 16-for-28 night. He was picked off once. Evens’ favorite target was Noah Archer, who hauled in seven receptions for 118 yards. Trey Ayers added 88 yards and a score on six catches.
Otto-Eldred, meanwhile, will look to get its offense rolling after a tough outing against the Hubbers. Quarterback Cole Sebastian went 14-for-31 for 101 yards and ran for 28, while Ethan Smith hauled in eight passes for 70 yards and a score. As a team, O-E put up 192 yards on 61 plays.
Last season, the Gators used a last-minute touchdown and a strong night defensively to topple O-E 14-12.
The game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.