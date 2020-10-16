COUDERSPORT, Pa. — It’s become the top rivalry in District 9’s Small School North Division, and the latest chapter in that series gets written tonight.
Smethport and Coudersport, both 4-0, are set to battle for the North Division’s top spot in each team’s regular season finale at 7 p.m. The winner will host a District 9 Class A semifinal game next week against Union/A-C Valley, while the loser will travel to Redbank Valley for its postseason matchup.
“We’ve talked about it for a couple years now, wanting to play in important games,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said. “This is another one of those games. We’ve got our sights set on a District 9 title, and this is another step along the way.”
The intensity of the series isn’t lost on him, either.
“Certainly, we’ve built a rivalry with Coudersport over the last couple years, and with both teams being undefeated, (the game) does carry more weight.”
And of the possibility of hosting a D9 semifinal, Jack added, “We’ll play anybody anywhere, but certainly we’d like to earn the right to host a playoff game.”
Storey, meanwhile, acknowledged the magnitude of the test, but said the Falcons’ mantra has been the same since Day 1: Take things one day at a time. To that end, his team hasn’t discussed anything regarding the postseason and is simply focused on this week.
“We’re just cleaning stuff up as we’ve gone through the year. It’s the same learning we’ve been doing all year long,” he said. “As I’ve said before, it’s game by game, and this is another game. It’s a big game; we know that. But we’re practicing like we always do.”
HIGH STAKES are nothing new in the series.
In 2018, Smethport kept its undefeated season alive with a come-from-behind 21-20 win over the Falcons in the regular season finale before Coudy exacted revenge in the D9 Class A championship with a 44-7 thumping of the Hubbers.
Last season, the teams met twice more, and both games resulted in big Coudy wins, with the Falcons taking the regular season matchup 42-0 while holding Smethport to just 42 yards of offense and cruising to a 35-6 victory in the D9 semifinals.
And while Coudy has controlled the series of late, Storey says each year brings something different, and that the Falcons know this will be a challenge, even with prior big-game success against Smethport.
“I think (the experience) does benefit us, but some of the younger guys haven’t been in this situation, so it’s new for them,” he noted. “We hope they’re ready to go, and I think they are … it’s tough for them sometimes to grasp where we’re at, but we’re doing our best to keep them focused on the game and letting everything else take care of itself.”
AMONG THOSE Coudy players with noted experience in the series are quarterback Hayden Keck and much of the Falcons’ offensive line.
The senior quarterback has been dominant this season, leading the Falcons’ option rushing attack with 531 yards and 11 touchdowns on 43 carries, an average of 12.3 yards per carry. He’s also thrown for 280 yards and three scores.
Running backs Brandt Kightlinger (59 carries, 465 yards, 4 TDs) or Gavyn Ayers (28 carries, 245 yards, 4 TDs) have also been a big part of the ground game.
To counter that versatility, Jack says the Hubbers will have to play disciplined defense and make sure to take care of assignments.
“All night long, we’ll have to play disciplined, because if you make one mistake, you pay for it, especially with an athlete the caliber of Hayden Keck running (the offense),” he said.
SMETHPORT, meanwhile, has largely relied on three key playmakers — quarterback Noah Lent, running back Braedon Johnson and receiver Ryli Burritt. That group operates in front of an experienced offensive line with six returning letterwinners.
Lent leads the team in both passing and rushing, throwing for 416 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 592 yards and a team-high 11 scores on 58 tries (an average of 10.2 per carry). Johnson, a 2019 Big 30 all-star, has run for 442 yards and five scores on 66 carries and Burritt has hauled in eight receptions for 191 yards and five touchdowns.
“Obviously, we’re looking at Lent, and we’ve been watching him for three years now,” Storey said. “And then Braedon Johnson has been tearing it up on the film we’ve been watching. We also know they have good hands for Lent, and he has some guys he can throw to. They’re a full package.”
As such, each coach is expecting a battle in tonight’s anticipated rematch.
“I think we’ve got a lot of the same talent,” Storey said. “I think we match up well, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Said Jack, “We’ve had a great week of practice so far on both sides, and the kids have played confidently all year long. We go into this game with high expectations.”