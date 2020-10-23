SMETHPORT, Pa. — The message at Smethport has been about momentum.
Following the season’s biggest win last week, a 14-0 shutout of Coudersport, coach Adam Jack and his staff have been preaching to their players about focus and parlaying that big win into another one this week in the District 9 Class A semifinals.
The Hubbers (5-0) are set to host D9 South 2-seed Union/A-C Valley (5-1) tonight (7 o’clock) at Smethport Stadium in what’s primed to be another defensive slugfest similar to last week’s game against Coudy.
Jack indicated that the players have been receptive to the message and focused on the task at hand.
“We’ve talked about riding that momentum from the Coudy win into the postseason and just staying focused on Union/A-C Valley,” said Jack, whose team is looking to reach the D9 championship for the second time in three seasons. “The kids are good about coming to work every day and doing their job.”
While the wind is certainly in Smethport’s sails right now, the Hubs do face a huge question entering tonight’s game: the status of starting quarterback Noah Lent.
Lent exited last week’s game at Coudersport during the third quarter with an upper-body injury, and did not return. According to Jack, Lent is “day-to-day” and the team isn’t sure of his status for tonight.
No matter what Lent’s status ends up being, though, the Hubs will have their work cut out for them.
The Falcon-Knights’ only loss of the season is a 10-7 decision that came against undefeated Redbank Valley on Oct. 1. In each game this season, Union/A-C Valley has allowed no more than 14 points, while its offense averages 27.3 points per game.
“I think first of all, they’ve played great defense all year. That’s the first thing that stands out,” Jack said of his opponents. “And then (Caden) Rainey, they move him all over the place to get him the ball however they can, and their quarterback, (Tanner) Merwin, is elusive, and we’ll have to make sure we contain him in the pocket. We don’t want him to get loose.”
Rainey is a do-it-all player for the Falcon-Knights. He’s the team’s leading receiver with 22 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns and is fourth in rushing (26 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs). He also is the lead specialist, particularly on punts, for the Falcon-Knights.
Merwin, meanwhile, has thrown for 579 yards and six touchdowns on a 50-of-95 passing and is the third-leading rusher for Union/A-CV. He’s carried the ball 43 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns.
“Certainly, we’ll be trying to limit the damage they do,” Jack said of the duo. “We’ll have to match up as well as we can against their playmakers.”
Schematically, Jack pointed out a couple different looks the Falcon-Knights give to circulate the ball to various players. Union/A-C Valley employs a couple spread formations — a two-by-two and three-by-one, specifically — as well as a two-back set that “they’re successful with,” Jack said.
He added, “Their line is fairly athletic for their size. They’re pretty big and athletic kids.”
The key to stopping it, according to Jack, is “everybody doing their job from play to play.”
If there’s a defense other than Redbank Valley’s capable of slowing that offense down, though, it’s Smethport’s. The Hubs have given up just 18 points all season — an average of 3.6 per game — and have pitched back-to-back shutouts.
Meanwhile, offensively, Smethport has scored 41.6 points per game. That’s been through Lent’s dynamic playmaking ability in the air and on the ground, as well as through the rushing attack of Braedon Johnson.
With Lent’s status in question, Johnson will prove to be even more critical for the Hubs than he already is. In last week’s win at Coudy, he proved he’s able to take up that role.
After Lent exited, Johnson took snaps for Smethport in a wildcat-type role. He finished the night with 157 yards and two touchdowns and was pivotal in helping the Hubs maintain possession.
“We’ve put some things in to hopefully get him in open space and take advantage of the skills he has,” Jack said.
In order for Johnson to get on the loose again, Jack says the Hubs will need another big effort from their offensive line.
“I thought those guys really stepped up in a big way (last week) when they had to, and I fully expect them to do it again,” the coach said. “Certainly, most games are won and lost up front, and it’ll be no different this week.”
NON-PLAYOFF GAME Otto-Eldred (1-3) at Kane (2-3), 7 p.m.
A pair of old Allegheny Mountain League foes will meet for the first time since District 9’s football realignment.
Otto-Eldred will visit Kane in the first matchup between the two schools since Kane’s 33-0 win over the Terrors in the 2017 AML championship.
O-E uses quarterback Cole Sebastian in every facet of the game. He’s thrown for 733 yards and seven scores on 67-for-117 passing and has added 38 carries for 157 yards and two scores on the ground.
Ethan Smith and Jake Merry are his favorite targets. Smith has hauled in 25 receptions for 276 yards and three touchdowns while Merry has caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two scores.
Kane quarterback Zuke Smith is 44-for-107 on the year and has amassed 651 yards and seven touchdowns. Three Wolves have run for at least 150 yards on the year: Harley Morris (41 carries, 184 yards, 1 TD), Josh Buhl (31 carries, 181 yards, 4 TDs) and Smith (27 carries, 168 yards, 1 TD).