It’s challenging enough to build an athletic department’s events schedule even in normal circumstances. Between all of the moving parts involved, the process is a bit of a jigsaw puzzle for local athletic directors.
That “puzzle” has gotten even more challenging as the pandemic continues to turn schedules on their heads. In Pennsylvania, fall sports have been postponed a minimum two weeks as the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association seeks to meet with Governor Tom Wolf regarding his “strong recommendation” that no youth or prep sports take place until at least Jan. 1.
While that discussion is ongoing, Smethport athletic director Rick Woodring says “preliminary discussions” between ADs about scheduling will have to start soon, if they haven’t already, simply based on how much work goes into shifting dates around.
“We’ll have to move this stuff that was scheduled to new dates. We’ll have to work some magic,” Woodring said.
A simple task at face value, but once you consider all of the associated variables, it becomes a tougher challenge.
FIRST, schools will need to have overlapping open dates and available facilities — fields for football, local courses for golf and courts for volleyball — in order to make a reschedule work. In addition, both teams will need to look at their own schedules to make sure those overlaps don’t cause a week that puts too much physical stress on athletes.
“It’s more than just changing it to (another) date; there’s a lot more to it,” Woodring said. “Are they available? What’s their schedule like? We may be fine to play a second game in a week (if) we moved a couple volleyball games. I can look at my schedule and say no problem, I only have one game that week, but the other school may already have more and that’s not going to work.”
Should the teams be able to synchronize their schedules, the next task is to ensure officials are available. In Pennsylvania, that’s not always an easy task, given the shortage of referees and umpires.
And, of course, this is before factoring in a couple more variables — rescheduling availability for sub-varsity contests and league vs. non-league games.
FOR SOME sports, it’s as simple as the JV team playing on the same night at the same place as varsity, such as in volleyball. But with restrictions on crowd sizes and on how many people can be indoors, that becomes a tougher task.
For other sports, though, it’s tougher still, even in normal times. Junior high and junior varsity football teams share the field with their varsity brethren at most schools, and certainly at each school locally. That’s in addition to sharing facilities with soccer teams and other outdoor sports.
During the pandemic, though, there’s another twist.
“Will we keep what we have, or try to reinvent the wheel again with (sub-varsity games) because of COVID-19 and say, ‘Look, we should be playing the same school three times in the week (junior high, JV and varsity) like we used to,’” Woodring pondered. “If so, then we have to move all of this around.”
And then comes the league vs. non-league question. League games, particularly District 9 or North Tier League contests, will always take precedent for Smethport, and so as the schedule condenses, what happens to some of these non-league games the Hubbers play?
“Leagues always take precedent, so when you get your league schedule, you take your non-league and plug it in when you can,” Woodirng said. “If (a non-league game) gets canceled, the following year you try to respect that and go back to them, when normally it’s their turn to come to you.”
And that creates a potential schedule imbalance down the road in terms of evening out home and away contests.
With all that in mind, the job of rescheduling these games in an already uncertain time becomes a monumental task. However, Woodring is confident local ADs can make things work.
“The athletic directors in this district are good; they know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’ll get it all done. It’s just a matter of how much we have to do and how fast we can get it done with how much time we do have.”