LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to county residents to be aware of recent scam telephone calls.
The sheriff’s office has received calls from area residents this week who have been contacted by an individual claiming to be from the gas and electric company informing residents they are eligible to receive a refund on their payments.
The scammer then directs residents to follow several prompts leading them to disclose personal information. The sheriff’s office asks residents to not give anyone personal information over the phone.