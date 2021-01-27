SMETHPORT, PA. — Layne Shall simply would not be denied.
As the Smethport and Otto-Eldred boys basketball teams battled back and forth down the stretch, Shall twice put the Hubbers on his back, as he had for most of the night.
The guard, who finished with a glittering 25 points, hit the game-winning shot in overtime, a layup through traffic, that lifted Smethport to a thrilling 49-47 win in a District 9 matchup Tuesday night.
The Terrors (0-5) had possession with about 15 seconds to go and called a timeout to set up a play. An O-E guard drove, but Smethport (2-4) was able to block the shot, gather the ball and get it into Shall’s hands.
The senior drove the length of the court, eurostepped his way through O-E’s fast break defense in the paint and hit the game-winner with two seconds to go.
“He had a monster game,” Smethport coach Jay Acker said. “From start to finish, he looked really good and really strong.”
Of the winning shot, he added, “He made a heck of a shot, because it was a tough one.”
And it wasn’t his only bit of heroics on the night, either. Shall went 11-for-11 at the line, which included sinking three to end regulation after he was fouled on a last-second 3-pointer.
Alex Ognen, who connected on three treys, added 10 points for Smethport, which hit seven as a team.
O-E was paced by Jake Merry’s 16 points and Gavin Jimerson’s 15 points. Braden Maholic added 10 for the Terrors.
Cameron County 41, Coudersport 38
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Cameron County held Coudy scoreless in the first quarter en route to an early 15-0 lead, and then survived a late Falcon surge for the win.
The Red Raiders (8-1), which topped Coudersport in Potter County 50-46 earlier this season, led 23-10 at halftime and 34-23 after three quarters before the Falcons (4-2) went on a furious rally to come back to within a single possession.
“We had a great, disciplined first half,” said Cameron County coach Marcus Brown. “But in the second half, not so much. We took a step back in both aspects, but we were able to close it out.”
Hayden Brown and Caden Beldin each tallied 10 points for Cameron County, while Dylan Guisto added eight points.
Coudersport picked up 11 points from Hayden Keck and 10 points from Derek Easton.
“Offensively, we came out flat,” Coudersport coach Scott Easton said. “We missed open looks and turned the ball over in the first quarter. We outscored them in the other three, but we were never able to overcome the deficit.”
Bradford 47, Port Allegany 42PORT ALLEGANY — Cam Austin netted 15 points as Bradford ended a mini two-game slide.
Gavin Piscitelli (three 3-pointers) and Nolan Roulo each added 11 for the Owls (3-2), who used a 13-2 second quarter to built up a double-digit halftime lead before staving off a Port Allegany rally in the second half.
Trey Kleitz had 12 points while Drew Evens (three 3s) had 10 for the Gators (0-4).
GIRLSBradford 48, Kane 31BRADFORD, Pa. — Hannah Lary made a strong return from a two-week quarantine, racking up 25 points in her season debut to lead Bradford.
After a rusty first quarter, the senior guard took over, connecting on a trio of 3s as part of a 15-point second quarter. That outburst ignited a 19-5 run to end the frame and put the Owls (2-2) up 34-16 at the break.
Lary’s total put her at 996 career points ahead of Thursday’s home game with Port Allegany.
“You could tell (it was her first game back). She missed some shots she normally wouldn’t have, and she’s not in complete basketball shape,” BHS coach Bob Hannon acknowledged. “But you can see we have an uplift with her in the game, and that’s a really positive thing. It’s a great boost having Hannah back. I can’t tell you how different of a team we are with her back in there.”
Sierra Taylor added eight points for the Owls. Audri Marconi had 11 for the Wolves.
AT SMETHPORT, Pa. Otto-Eldred (47)
Merry 5 4-4 16, Jimerson 5 5-5 15, Maholic 5 0-0 10, Cousins 1 0-0 2, Bell 1 2-4 4. Totals: 17 11-13 47.Smethport (49)Shall 6 11-11 25, Ognen 3 1-4 10, McDowell 1 0-2 2, Higley 2 0-0 6, Adamoski 3 0-0 6.
Totals: 15 12-17 49. Otto-Eldred 10 20 28 41 47 Smethport 8 21 32 41 49 Three-point goals:
O-E 2 (Merry), Smethport 7 (Ognen 3, Higley 2, Shall 2); Total fouls: O-E 15, Smethport 14; Fouled out:
Burdick (S). AT EMPORIUM, Pa. Coudersport (38)
Keck 4 2-2 11, Easton 4 0-1 10, Keglovits 1 0-0 2, Furman 3 0-0 8, Kightlinger 2 1-2 5, Kellert 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-5 38. Cameron County (41)
Brown 4 0-0 10, Beldin 4 1-3 10, Guisto 2 4-5 8, Allison 2 1-2 5, Morton 3 0-0 7, Fowler 0 1-2 1.
Totals: 15 7-12 41. Coudersport 0 10 23 38 Cameron County 15 23 34 41 Three-point goals:
Coudy 5 (Furman 2, Easton 2, Keck), CC 4 (Brown 2, Beldin, Morton); Total fouls: Coudy 12, CC 8; Fouled out:
none. AT PORT ALLEGANY Bradford (47)
Austin 7 1-1 15, Piscitelli 3 2-4 11, Roulo 5 1-3 11, Dixon 2 1-2 6, Franz 0 2-2 2, A. Gleason 1 0-1 2.
Totals: 18 7-13 47.
Port Allegany (40)Kleitz 5 1-2 12, Evens 3 1-4 10, C. Moses 2 1-3 5, Guilds 2 0-0 4, Sprankle 1 0-0 3, B. Moses 1 0-0 2, Guerrero 1 0-0 2, Archer 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 16 3-9 40. Bradford 13 26 36 47 Port Allegany 15 17 32 40 Three-point goals:
Bradford 4 (Piscitelli 3, Dixon), PA 5 (Evens 3, Kleitz, Sprankle); Total fouls: Bradford 13, PA 18; Fouled out:
A. Gleason (Bradford), C. Moses (PA), Archer (PA).
JV:
Bradford, 56-29. GIRLS AT BRADFORD, Pa. Kane (31)
Marconi 5 1-2 11, Wright 2 4-7 9, Koza 2 0-0 5, Swanson 1 2-6 4, Walter 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 7-16 31.Bradford (48)Lary 7 7-9 25, Benson 2 1-2 6, Close 0 1-2 1, Dixon 2 2-2 6, Taylor 4 0-0 8, Kerr 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 16 11-15 48. Kane 8 16 25 31 Bradford 14 34 40 48 Three-point goals:
Kane 2 (Koza, Wright), Bradford 5 (Lary 4, Benson); Total fouls: Kane 11, Bradford 13; Fouled out: none.