SALAMANCA — It’s become synonymous with its program.
Each year, the Salamanca girls soccer team hosts the Andrea Morton Memorial Tournament, a season-opening, four-team event that honors the memory of its namesake, a 2006 graduate and former team captain and valedictorian.
This year, due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors weren’t able to host the tournament in its traditional sense, but they still held a game in her memory, which came Friday against Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
And Salamanca’s three seniors, in their last such contest, made the most of it.
Ryleigh John and classmates Marla Warrior and Hayli Wilson all found the back of the net to lead the Warriors to a 3-0 triumph in a cold and rainy CCAA East rematch. John scored in the 21st minute to make it 1-0 while Warriors (from Sharee Armstrong) and Wilson (from John) both notched second-half markers to help put the game away.
“I talk about senior leadership … each of them scored a goal tonight, which is definitely a cool thing to happen tonight,” Salamanca coach Michelle Hill said. “We named tonight’s game in Andrea’s memory, and it was very fitting that each of the seniors, in their last game in regard to that tradition, had a goal.”
The Warriors (4-3) put 20 shots on goal, “not counting what went over the top of the net,” Hill said. Onalee Osgood helped keep the Timberwolves (0-8) in the game, coming up with 15 saves. Mackenzie Oakes made two saves to help preserve the shutout.
“She had some outstanding saves,” Hill said of Osgood. “We’re going to hopefully, while winding down (the season) here, find the back of the net a little more easily and finish a little better, but the opportunities are there. We definitely created those offensive chances, and it was a real difference-maker in the final third of the field tonight.”
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 2, Depew/Cleveland Hill 0
DEPEW — Jill Byers and Maddie Matuszek each tallied second-half goals to help Pioneer break through.
Lauren Murray assisted on Matuszek’s marker while Bailey Weaver made seven saves as part of the shutout.
The Panthers snapped a two-game slide in moving to 7-4 while Depew fell to 6-4.