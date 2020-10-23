Competing in CCAA West Division I, each league game could be the one that keeps the Olean High boys soccer team in or out of the playoffs.
Aiming to shorten the postseason amid travel concerns due to COVID-19, Section 6 implemented a playoff restriction this season, mandating every team must attain a .500-or-better record in league play — in a minimum of six games — to qualify for sectionals. That puts teams like the Olean boys firmly on the bubble.
Coach Jim Charles’ Huskies have played just three league games so far, going 1-2 (1-3 overall) ahead of today’s trip to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
“When we were doing a survey (before the season), I had suggested .500 in league, not knowing what the season would turn out to be,” Charles said. “We used to be like that, you used to have to be .500 in your league and then we went to an open tournament for playoffs.”
While the rule may or may not keep his team from playoff contention, Charles said he supported the shortened sectionals before the season.
“The .500 thing made sense to me … because that way you don’t have a bunch of games where you have teams coming in where — it always boils down to those top five or six teams anyway, and why would you put anybody at risk?” he said. “Our percentage for COVID is low around here, but still, why would you put anybody at risk that doesn’t need to be? But for me, right now we’re going to Falconer (on Friday) and they’re vying for that .500 record now too. So I think it puts a little more (on the game), you have to be a little more concerned.”
Currently, Olean is the first team out in Class B1, behind six teams at .500 or better. Class B2, where Allegany-Limestone sits first (6-0), currently has seven playoff teams.
Ellicottville (3-0-1) and Portville (4-1), who sit one-two in the CCAA East standings, both could be in contention for a high seed in Class C.
“Every game is a playoff game,” Portville coach J.J. McIntosh said after a 3-2 loss at Ellicottville last Friday. “You don’t make that .500, you’re just done. You see it with other teams and other leagues, you fall down early, you’re going to be scraping every league game the whole rest of the year trying to make the playoffs.”
Section 6 also plans to hold sectional semifinal and championship games, typically played at neutral sites, at the higher seed’s home field. The B1 and B2 playoffs end at the championship, Charles said, with no crossover as teams don’t have a state tournament to qualify for.
THE RULE change pushed one of the Big 30’s perennially strongest girls soccer programs, Allegany-Limestone, into a race for playoff qualification.
Gators coach Dale MacArthur returned four letterwinners but no starters from a senior-laden 2019 group that won a sectional title. The younger Gator team started the season 1-4-2 entering Thursday’s game at Fredonia (1-3-2 in league).
In a transition year of sorts, MacArthur said playoff qualification was a goal for his team, but downplayed the rule’s impact on any given game.
“I don’t think the .500 rule makes one game any more important than any other,” he said, before adding of the postseason quest, “That’s what we’re trying to do, absolutely. They had different goals than that, but I don’t think that they knew about that rule. I think it’s a reasonable goal.”
Section 6 also plans to hold semifinals and finals on home sites for higher seeds.
“So much depends on, do schools want other schools coming in and who’s open and what schools are available and all that sort of thing,” MacArthur said.
Section 5 has not announced any new rules regarding playoff qualification to this point. Fillmore girls coach Jon Beardsley, the sport’s new Section 5 coordinator, said sectional update plans should be available by the end of the week.
COVID-19 HAS already impacted several teams’ seasons, as schools including Olean, Salamanca and Cattaraugus-Little Valley have had to close their doors and revert to virtual classes due to exposures within districts. This caused some games to be postponed, or cancelled if makeup dates cannot be found. Portville, however, closed in-person classes for the rest of the month, but announced Wednesday it would allow athletes to practice or play games if they are not under quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
Charles said he didn’t know if Olean will be able to reschedule a trip to Dunkirk given how compact his remaining schedule is. Unplayed league games count as no game, rather than a forfeit, but teams must play at least six contests to reach playoff qualification.
“That could have helped us toward our .500 record and we’re probably not going to make that game up,” he said. “Going into it now, we have nine games in two weeks. So I think that’s going to be tiring and I hope we can get through it and still maintain at .500. Other teams that aren’t going to have to pack in those schedules, they get that day to have a practice session. I think we have two practice sessions, maybe three in there. So we can’t really fix anything on our own, it’s going to have to come during play.
“Now it’s getting tight. Everything’s got to be done by Nov. 6 and the seeding meeting is Nov. 7.”
Needing a .500 record could also have strategic game management implications for teams.
“I was thinking, what if we’re at .500 and maybe we’re playing a really strong team?” Charles said. “Do we play for the tie, that kind of thing? Are we more conservative in our attack and only send a few guys in? We’ve done that before in the playoffs because we knew that we wouldn’t probably win a game, but we could tie and then go to a shootout.
“It definitely changes our thinking as we go into this last part of the season, especially if I’m 1-2 right now in league, at the end of this week if I’m not at .500, then what do I do? Obviously we’re going to have to win a couple but that last week, do I just defend and go for the tie, or what do we do?”
