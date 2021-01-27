Section 6 has new dates for its recently allowed high school basketball and wrestling seasons, along with adjustments to the remaining athletic calendar.
After receiving permission from New York state on Friday, schools can pursue high-risk sports seasons starting Feb. 1 with guidance coming from respective county health departments. The new dates for winter high-risk sports (basketball, wrestling and ice hockey) are Feb. 1-March 27, including plans for sectional competition. To make room for these seasons, the section moved dates for the “Fall II” season (previously postponed fall sports including football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading) to March 22-May 15 and all spring sports to May 10-June 30. Section 5 set a similar timeframe for its winter high-risk season: starting Monday, Feb. 1, with the regular season finishing by Saturday, March 6, and sectionals concluding by March 14.
The new schedule reduces overlap with the Fall II season, which was planned to start March 1, and allows for a short postseason for sectional play.
While multiple counties including Cattaraugus and Erie said they would allow two spectators per athlete, Section 6 is not allowing any spectators for the winter high-risk sports. If this rule holds, fans would likely be left to watch games by online video streaming set up by the school districts.
Section 6 boys basketball chairman Larry Jones, of Depew, said Wednesday that leagues were presently drawing up schedules.
“Each league will determine that for their schools,” Jones said of whether teams will play more than a league schedule.
“We have guidance from each of the counties from their health departments. They're not all the same, so there will be adjustments made where necessary. But we do have approval to get going.”
Jones said the sectional boys basketball committee will meet later this week to determine the playoff format. In the fall, sports like soccer held limited sectional tournaments with all games held at higher seeds, rather than neutral sites.
“There's still a lot of information that has to be settled, there are league meetings happening right now,” Jones said. “But the athletic council met and they have allowed us to play starting Feb. 1 and we have to be done by March 27. So we have seven weeks to get our season in.”