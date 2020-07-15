A little more than a month away from the planned start date of fall sports practices in New York, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the state’s high school athletic calendar remains a question.
While New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday a plan for regions to reopen schools based on low infection rates, that guidance continued the prohibition of interscholastic athletics. So when or how fall sports start is still unclear, Section 6 executive director Timm Slade said Wednesday.
“I’m trying to be an optimist and a realist at the same time,” he said. “We felt when we listened to Governor Cuomo’s speech two that we were in pretty good shape because he had mentioned extracurriculars. So we left that meeting thinking that we’re in good shape and then about four hours later, we get more information out of the governor’s office that it does not include interscholastic athletics, and there will be guidance coming on athletics hopefully this week.”
Slade said he appreciated that the school plan is regionalized, as the counties in Western New York currently are in Phase 4 of reopening with infection rates below the threshold to open schools. He expects to see guidance from the NYSPSHSAA’s Covid-19 task force, which is set to meet today.
“SO WE’RE hoping that we get some kind of recommendation coming out of both of those areas (the governor’s office and NYSPHSAA) so we can continue to plan accordingly, whatever that may be,” Slade said. “I’m concerned about the Aug. 24 start date because there’s a reopening of schools plan that’s being issued today, so now all the schools have to build off of that to reopen schools and get approval, and I don’t know how athletics is going to get into those schools prior to the opening.”
Once the state issues guidance specific to athletics, then plans can start to take shape.
“I’m hoping we hear that we can have fall sports on as scheduled, with modifications or following the CDC guidelines and following the county health department guidelines as well,” Slade said. “If we can’t get that, like with football being a ‘high risk,’ hopefully we get something and then we have to get planning and prepping.”
SEVERAL STATES already announced delays to their fall seasons, while New Mexico switched football and soccer to the spring.
“If the governor follows what he did with youth sports and allow certain sports to start participating because they’re low to moderate risk, we might see our association lend itself to looking at some of our low-risk sports starting out in the fall,” Slade said, “and if we have another outbreak, per se, then we would pick that season up in late June and run through July. Those are just thoughts right now on the table. I’m hoping those thoughts on the table become a reality this Thursday or Friday.”
Slade said regional and state championships could be a casualty if sports do return, due to concerns over travel and logistics, with many college venues potentially unavailable.
On June 30, the NYSPHSAA Covid-19 task force announced six potential scenarios for a return to sports. Among those scenarios are changes to the sports calendar, such as moving low risk sports to the fall, moderate to the winter and high/moderate risk to the spring.
“WE’RE ALSO looking at could we somehow get four or five seasons in during the course of the year instead of just three,” Slade said. “We took a look at no state championships and regionals, because travel’s going to be an issue, venues are an issue for sure already, because the colleges are denying requests to utilize them. So if you look at football alone in the fall season, after sectional finals, you have regionals, semifinals and finals: three weeks. If we don’t have postseasons because we can’t get venues, we could have regular seasons or local competitions an additional three weeks. All of those items are being investigated.
“I’m certain that Thursday we’re going to hear something coming out of the committee because it’s time. We have to have a recommendation. Then ultimately it’s going to be the governor who will render a decision on what we can and cannot do, so we can proceed.”