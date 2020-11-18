A day after the NYSPHSAA announced it would postpone the start of high-risk sports to Jan. 4, Section 6 delayed its other, low-to-moderate risk sports to Dec. 14 on Wednesday.
The NYSPHSAA (New York State Public High School Athletic Association) had set Nov. 30 as its start date for winter sports. Now, the state’s high school athletic governing body plans to allow low-to-moderate sports including bowling, boys swimming, indoor track and alpine skiing on that date, while high-risk sports including basketball and wrestling are tentatively slated for Jan. 4.
But the Section 6 Athletic Council voted Wednesday to give its schools more time to prepare for the lower-risk sports. Section 6 President Brett Banker alluded to Western New York’s rising COVID-19 infection rates in the announcement postponing low and moderate risk sports.
“The Section remains committed to providing opportunities for our winter athletes,” Banker said in a press release. “Much like the recently completed fall season when we did all we could, our leadership groups across the Section are working tirelessly for our athletes, families and our coaches.
“With the reality of where we are statistically, we need to assist our Superintendents and other leaders and pause for a. There are great people in the Section’s athletic world working on the issues and who are fully cognizant of what these programs mean to kids.”
Section 6 reiterated the high-risk sports (basketball, wrestling, ice hockey, competitive cheerleading) remain scheduled to start Jan. 4.