CUBA — It was a game befitting a pair of county rivals in their last action of the regular season.
The contest was tied 2-2 at halftime. “It was a well-played game by both teams,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Mike Zilker noted. Nineteen seconds into the second half, however, the Wolverines swung it back into their favor … and held on from there.
Mark Pangburn scored at the 39:41 mark to give his team a 3-2 edge and Landon Danaher later added the second of his two goals to help B-R to a 4-2 victory over Cuba-Rushford in a final Allegany County Division I matchup Friday night.
Danaher, with Pangburn assisting, and Jason Greeson both scored first-half goals for B-R while Caden Granger (now with a team-high 10 markers) found the back of the net twice to even things up for C-R. Wyatt Karnuth assisted on Pangburn’s go-ahead goal and Dom Baldwin aided on Danaher’s insurance marker.
B-R, which took both contests with Cuba-Rushford this year, moved to 6-4-2 and finished on a three-game win streak while the Rebels fell to 3-5-2.
ECIC DIVISION III Maryvale 7, Pioneer 0
CHEEKTOWAGA — Van Leng racked up two goals and two assists and Van Hmung had two goals and a helper to power Maryvale.
Nathan Jackson and Noah Screiber (assist) both added markers for the Flyers (9-3-1).
Pioneer finished the regular season 4-9.
NON-LEAGUE Genesee Valley 2, Friendship 0
BELMONT — Will Scholes netted a pair of first-half goals, the second on a penalty kick, to key Genesee Valley to a regular season-closing win.
Keegan McKnight made two saves to earn the shutout for the Jaguars (4-5-2). GV ended the year on a high note, going 2-0-1 in its final three games.
“It’s been kind of a rough season,” GV coach Ryan McKnight acknowledged. “We didn’t play one game the whole season with every kid on our roster able to play (due to COVID-19, injuries, etc.). It’s not just us, everybody’s battling kind of the same thing.
“The last few games, more of our roster has been there, so that helps when you’ve players you can sub on or players that you normally count on.”
Dekota Stewart made six saves for Friendship (1-10).