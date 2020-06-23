REW, Pa. — The United Late Model Series made its first of two visits to Bradford Speedway Sunday night. Wyatt Scott (Garland, Pa.) picked up his first career ULMS Late Model Series win over his father David “Slowride” Scott to take the ULMS Rookie of Year point lead and move him up to second in the overall ULMS point chase. The third generation racer picked up his biggest career win and a $2,500 check with the 30-lap victory.
The ULMS Late Model Series returns to Bradford Speedway on Sunday, July 19.
Sunday’s results: Wyatt Scott, David Scott, Greg Oakes, Doug Eck, Andy Boozel, Brad Mesler, Kyle Scott, Steve Scaife, Jason Dobson, Nathan Hill.