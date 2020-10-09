CUBA — Cuba-Rushford coach Nick Perillo said his team came out flat and got punished for it.
Scio’s Cam Loucks scored on a free kick and Ashton Jennings added another later to put the Tigers up 2-0 in the first half of an Allegany County Div. I boys soccer game.
It looked as if Cuba-Rushford’s Senior Night would be spoiled.
Until the second half, when Caden Garder recorded both of the Rebels’ goals to tie the game, 2-2. Maddox Keller assisted Gardner on each goal.
In net, Jarett Campbell made five saves for the Rebels. Cory Bolzan finished the game with 10 stops for the Tigers.
“We picked it up toward the end,” Perillo said. “We have a lot of new guys playing in different places. I am proud of the team for coming back. We had some chances to win. We just couldn’t capitalize.”
Port Allegany 3, Kane 2
KANE, Pa. — Port Allegany overcame an early two-goal deficit to pick up its second win of the year.
Josh Greville and John Feikls had the early markers for the Wolves (4-5), taking a 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes.
Hunter Whitney and Kaleb Green scored for Port (2-6-1) before halftime to tie the game.
Aidan Emerick put home the game-winning goal for Port with 9:50 to play in the second half.
Gator goalkeeper Ty Guilds made 13 saves in the win. Kane’s Owen Hillard had three.
Port has now won or tied in three of its last four games.
“The one thing I’ll give my players is all year, they’ve been one of the hardest working groups of young men I’ve ever coached,” Port A coach Aaron Clark said. “What they lack in talent, they make up for in hard work. It was very gratifying to see their hard work rewarded tonight.”
Bradford 3, Coudersport 2
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Bradford (10-0) rallied out of a two-goal deficit, with Jake Franz scoring the game-winner on a free kick with just five minutes left in regulation.
Christian Furman and Nash Delp scored for Coudersport (4-4-1), the latter on a penalty kick early in the second half for a 2-0 lead.
Gavin McGee scored Bradford’s first goal with 15 minutes remaining, with an assist from Andrew Kane. Mitchell Strauss scored the tying goal with assists from Andy Mangold and Jon Komidar before Franz tallied the winner.
Zach Williams made nine saves in goal for Bradford. Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page made 20 according to statistics from the Falcons.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Wellsville 2, Genesee Valley 1
WELLSVILLE — Aidan Reilly and Ethan Bailey scored to push Wellsville past Genesee Valley.
William Scholes scored for Genesee Valley. With the victory, the Lions improved to 2-1, while the Jaguars fell to 0-1-1.
Fillmore 8, Bolivar-Richburg 1
FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward scored a hat trick and chipped in an assist, leading Fillmore (3-0).
Isaiah Voss and Zach Sisson had two goals and two assists each. Zach Herring also scored a goal and Mason Cool dished out three assists. Fillmore goalkeeper Dylan Valentine made four saves.
Jarrod Polk scored for Bolivar-Richburg, assisted by Mark Pangburn. Wayne Karnuth made nine saves for the Wolverines (2-1).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 1, Hinsdale 0
HOUGHTON — Warren Torraca scored early in the second half to lift Houghton (1-1) to its first win.
The Panthers scored off a corner kick, with an assist credited to Jessica Prentice. Chris Habecker made nine saves to give Houghton the shutout.
Goalkeeper Ethan Cashimere made eight saves for Hinsdale (0-2-1).
“We controlled the ball really well and had some nice passing to each other and we ended up scoring on a corner,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “Hinsdale has some good players, Damion Brown was really tough. I think our team play overall was probably the difference.”
Belfast 2 , Andover/Whitesville 1
BELFAST — Call it the game of the Weavers.
Chirs Weaver and Matt Weaver scored both of Belfast’s goals in its victory over Andover/Whitesville. Additionally, Matt Weaver and Steven Lopez collected assists for the Bulldogs (2-1).
Spencer Cook scored the lone goal for Andover/Whitesville (0-2). Colby Gaines made nine saves in net.
Belfast goalkeeper Stephen Struckmann collected four saves.
ECIC DIVISION 3 Pioneer 6, Lake Shore 3
YORKSHIRE — Josh Chitty scored two goals and tallied an assist to push Pioneer (2-0) to its second consecutive win to open the season.
Four other Panthers scored goals in the victory. Zach Coppola scored off of a corner kick, which was assisted by Gavin George, who collected a second assist later in the contest. CJ Huges and Zander Terhune each scored a goal a piece while JT Carmody recorded an assist.
The Panthers’ sixth and final goal scorer of the night earned the highlight. Braden Miller scored on an unassisted missile from more than 30 yards out to put the game out of reach.
In net for the Panthers, Caden Waite made four stops and surrendered three goals.