More figures on colleges that would benefit from the recently signed American Rescue Plan were released this week by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s office.
In Western New York, the Cattaraugus/Erie/Wyoming BOCES is expected to receive $217,000, and St. Bonaventure University is expected to receive $4,316,000.
In Allegany County, Alfred University will receive $5,739,000, and Houghton College will receive $3,135,000.
Jamestown Community College will receive $8.08 million for its three campuses, while Alfred State College will receive $12.16 million.
Earlier this month, Schumer announced that he had secured $2.5 billion for Upstate New York school districts from the American Rescue Plan.
The funds, which are part of the recently passed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, will enable school districts and colleges, to fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and afterschool programs, and more, according to Schumer’s office.
Several area superintendents were pleased with the news this week, but also had expressed cautious optimism regarding the funds.
Allegany-Limestone Central School District Superintendent specifically questioned whether the federal funding would supplant state aid, as happened at his school district and others.
“So with this new round of funding, are we going to continue to see that trend continue for supplanting, instead of supplementing the schools despite higher demands for cleaning supplies, PPE, equipment for remote instruction, additional bus runs, etc.,” Giannicchi had questioned.
In any event, Schumer’s office released figures for overall funding to colleges in the Southern Tier region, stating they will receive $161,998,000, while colleges in Western New York will receive $204,258,000.
