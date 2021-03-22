BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — He typically isn’t very forthcoming about injury information or just how much it’s hurt not having some of his star players in the lineup over the years.
Mark Schmidt isn’t one for excuses … or for giving potentially advantageous information to a future opponent.
But with his team’s season having just ended, and given just how valiant the effort had been, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach was willing to expound on that area when asked about Dominick Welch.
The junior guard went down with an ankle injury just seven minutes into Saturday’s NCAA Tournament matchup with LSU and spent the next eight game minutes on the sideline, visibly in pain, trying to walk (and stationary bike) it off. Welch ultimately did return, with 5:28 left in the half, but was hobbled the rest of the way.
And that clearly affected Bona, not just from a scoring standpoint (Welch finished just 2-for-10 from the field for six points, but in the fact that one of its top rebounders and defenders was never quite the same.
“It hurt,” Schmidt acknowledged. “Dom played at like 50 percent. Give Dom credit, he’s a really tough kid and he was hurting, as you saw. He went back (into the locker room) to get retaped and he was a shell of himself. They beat us on the backboard and Dom is one of our better rebounds and can get the ball. He just couldn’t move.
“But no excuses. LSU, they beat us. But Dom wasn’t Dom. Early on, (there was a) loose ball, he got twisted up, but he fought through it. Give Dom credit, he didn’t go to the bench, he didn’t make excuses, he just tried to fight through it. That’s a part of the game.”
Other soundbites from Schmidt following the Bonnies’ 76-61 loss to the Tigers:
- On the impact made by star LSU freshman Cameron Thomas, who dropped 27 points on Bona and is currently being projected by ESPN.com to be the No. 32 pick in this July’s NBA Draft:
“Well, he’s a pro, he’s a first round pick. He’s a good player, he’s going to be making millions of dollars one day. I thought we did a decent job in the first half (limiting him to seven points). We fouled him too many times (he finished 11-of-13 at the stripe) — he does a good job of drawing fouls and he hit a couple of 3s. He really got off when he started getting to the line ...
“But he’s a great talent. We’ll be watching him in the NBA one day; maybe next year.”
- On the struggles of first team all-conference point guard Kyle Lofton, who finished just 3-of-18 from the field:
“He still finished with five assists and no turnovers. He had some open shots and sometimes they don’t go in. He missed some easy ones. It’s just, that’s the nature of the game. He’s a great player, great competitor, he kept on playing, the ball just didn’t go in and sometimes that happens.”