(Editor’s note: This is the third in a three-part series centering on the Bonnies’ official start to a still-uncertain 2020-21 season. Today, the importance of having a veteran team in a trying season.)
ST. BONAVENTURE — It was one of the many cultural changes made upon his arrival 13 years earlier.
Mark Schmidt, remember, had previously served as an assistant at Xavier, still recognized as one of the most hard-nosed programs in the country, where weight training was “everything.”
He couldn’t help but notice, then, after becoming the head coach at St. Bonaventure in April of 2007, that the strength and conditioning element wasn’t taken particularly seriously. And so he quickly set about making a change.
“I remember when I first got here,” he recalled in a virtual press conference last Thursday. “Bench pressing isn’t everything, but we had one guy that could bench press 250 pounds. When I was at Xavier back in the day (when teams had 15 scholarship players), we had 15 kids that could bench press over 300 pounds.
“Xavier was the test; they were the top dog. I said how are we going to beat Xavier? All these guys are much stronger than us. We talked to (strength coach Darryn Fiske), and he’s done a really good job of getting our guys (where they need to be).”
FROM DAY 1, it’s been one of Schmidt’s mantras: “It’s not what you teach, it’s what you emphasize.” And Bona, under the now-14th-year boss, has always emphasized the need to be in the weight room.
At season’s end, Schmidt gives his guys two weeks off before beginning a four-days-a-week lifting program. They’ve then traditionally carried that momentum all the way through the summer to the preseason.
The results have been evident.
In 2012, the year it topped Xavier for the Atlantic 10 Tournament title, Bona was viewed as one of the most physically imposing teams in the league. In recent years, it’s been among the best defensively. It’s also been inarguably well-conditioned, with players routinely finishing at or near the top of the league in minutes played (Kyle Lofton finished No. 1 last year at 38.2 minutes per game).
“When we won it in 2012, I remember (then-Xavier coach Chris Mack) coming up and saying, ‘Man, how do you get your guys so big?’” Schmidt recalled. “We went from the weaklings in the league to one of the strongest teams in the league, and that … it gives you a lot of confidence knowing that you’re stronger than the guy you’re playing against.”
WHY ARE those anecdotes relevant now, so many years after Schmidt’s initial program restoration?
Bona, he acknowledged, as with every team across the country, was hurt by the four months of idleness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some players were barely able to leave home let alone have regular access to a court or weight room.
And while the time away could presumably have had a more damaging effect on a program that’s come to greatly value the strength portion, that hasn’t necessarily been the case, Schmidt said.
And that’s due primarily to the collective maturity of this 2020-21 outfit.
“Since they’ve been back, I think they’ve done a really good job and they have gotten stronger,” he said, “and with a veteran team, they understand the importance of strength. A lot of them came back where they needed to be. They’ve done a good job since they’ve been back with Darryn, and I’m happy with where they’re at.”
IF EVER there was a year in which Bona would have to combat the challenges created by a global pandemic and start preparations for the next season much later than usual, this isn’t the worst one for it to be happening.
Surely, it’s better equipped now than it would have been, say, two years ago, when it was replacing its entire backcourt, about to depend on a handful of freshmen and its best player (Courtney Stockard) was still sidelined coming off arthroscopic knee surgery.
Bona welcomes back its top six players from last year, three of whom (Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Dominick Welch) are now third-year starters. It has only four brand-new guys for 2020-21, and one of them is an established Division I player in Kent State transfer Anthony Roberts while two others are more physically mature as juco transfers.
Together, its core has won 37 games across two seasons, gone 23-13 in league play, garnered multiple all-conference selections, finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the standings and reached an A-10 championship game (2019).
It knows how to approach things, regardless of the circumstances surrounding it.
“If you have a young team, I don’t think they realize how hard you have to work, what kind of shape you need to be in,” Schmidt noted, “and I think having a veteran team, these guys know. It’s almost like the veteran guys are working hard, so the young guys see that.
“Any program that’s had some success, it makes it easier for the coach because the veteran guys lead; those guys can tell the young guys, ‘Hey, this is what you need to do.’ If you have a young team, now it all comes on the coach’s shoulders and sometimes it’s like a Doubting Thomas, ‘Yeah sure, Coach.’ Until you see it, you don’t believe it.”
He concluded: “Having a veteran team is really, really important, and with a veteran team, not having the scrimmages and exhibitions (this season), those guys have been in the fire, they understand. It’s not a perfect world; everybody’s going through it. But I’d rather have a veteran team going through it than a younger team.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)