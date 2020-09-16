Her name became familiar to Times Herald readers as a seventh-grader at Portville when she swam for the combined program with Olean High.
But her unusual skills and motivation dictated a higher level of training and competition than was available in the Southern Tier, so Makayla Sargent and her family moved to Victor, southeast of Rochester, where she finished high school and was a member of that community’s touted swim club.
Sargent’s performance there earned her a scholarship to the University of Florida in Gainesville where she spent two years before transferring to North Carolina State in Raleigh.
A three-time swimming All-America and a multiple Academic All-Conference selection, she graduated from NC State with a degree in psychology last spring.
Now, at age 22, Sargent’s career has merely broadened as she recently signed a pro contract with the Los Angeles Current in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL).
She actually put her name in the international swim consciousness in July of 2019 after winning the women’s 400 individual medley as a member of Team USA in the World University Games at Naples, Italy. She set a personal long-course (50-meter pool) record of 4:37.95.
Then came the disappointment of the 2020 Olympics being postponed for a year due to Covid-19, precluding her participation in the U.S. Trials at Omaha, Neb. However, they will be conducted at the same site in the middle of next June and her hope is that swimming professionally will keep her sharp for what figures to be the biggest meet of her life.
RECENTLY, Makayla sat down with Markos Papadatos of the Digital Journal, a Canadian Internet news service, to talk about her career.
“Being a part of the National Team for Team USA had been a goal of mine ever since I was a kid,” she told him. “When I first made the team last year and also qualified for my first international level meet (World University Games), I had trouble falling asleep for a while because I just kept replaying that day in my head. I was reliving all the emotions, but it didn’t really sink in for probably a few weeks.
“As a part of the team, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many incredible people and travel all over the world. Being able to do what I love with the people I love is all I could ever ask for.”
Of taking the gold in that meet, she admitted, “When I touched the wall and saw the No. 1 next to my name, an instant smile came to my face. Our event was on the first day of competition and we wanted to get Team USA off to the best possible start for the rest of the meet. Honestly, just being able to wear the flag cap with my name on it was the biggest honor. The feeling is indescribable, but unforgettable.”
BUT SARGENT told Papadatos that she has to be ready to take the next step as the Olympic Trials approach eight months from now.
“One area I’ve been working on and would like to continue to improve is my consistency of performance in practice,” she said. “Nobody is perfect and everyone is going to have bad days, but if I’m able to minimize the gap between great practices I think that will help me improve physically and mentally.
“It’s not as difficult to have one or two good practices a week, but being able to consistently show up to practice ready to impress myself is something I’ve been focusing on a lot lately.”
SARGENT also talked about the effect of the pandemic on her swimming career.
“The first few months of quarantine I had way too much time on my hands that I wasn’t used to having,” she admitted. “I didn’t have access to a normal-size pool for a few months so my training shifted toward a lot more dryland and on-land aerobic exercises,” she explained.
“I’m so grateful to all of my coaches because they put so much time and effort into creating specific training programs to fit into whatever we had access to at the time. Once it was warm enough, I did some open water training which I absolutely loved.”
Sargent conceded to Papadatos, “Obviously this year hasn’t been ideal and has caused a lot of changes in everyone’s plans, but I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, even if that reason isn’t clear at first.
“My initial reaction to the situation was very emotional, but I was able to take a step back and find the silver lining in this challenging time period. I truly think I’ve become a more emotionally intelligent person from this experience. I’ve realized the postponement was in some ways a blessing because I was given a whole extra year of doing what I love.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)