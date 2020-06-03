Salamanca schools capital project continues with Vets Park groundwork

SALAMANCA — Work on the Salamanca City Central School District’s ongoing capital project continues at the district’s two campuses and Veterans Memorial Park.
At the Board of Education’s regular meeting May 26 via Zoom, project leader Michelle Miller, of Turner Construction, led the update on construction at the Seneca Intermediate and high schools campus, Prospect Elementary School and Veterans Memorial Park.
Phase one of the project at Seneca and the high school is nearing completion with major construction of the new STEAM wing addition and the multipurpose room renovation finished, Miller said. This summer’s primary work is renovating the high school parking lot, which is expected to be completed by September.
“You can see the new sidewalks and curbing that was started back in April and continued on to early May,” she said. A new secured vestibule is also being updated for the high school entrance and some interior doors are being updated for handicap accessibility.
At Prospect Elementary, work is in the middle of phase two with major work in the kitchen and serving areas which include a new addition next to the cafetorium, said Jim Templeton from Turner. He said the ongoing work in the new library space is progressing well with plans for painting, lighting, mechanical and ceiling work this month.
“In the kitchen and serving area, the demolition will be wrapping up this week,” he said May 26. “They’ll be taking down the brick wall between the addition area and renovation area to make that all one space.”
With the buildings being closed, Templeton said some scheduled events have been moved up, including installing a rooftop and chiller unit for the new HVAC system. However, in the kitchen, progress was effected by unforeseen items in the wall abatement. Phase two is expected to be completed in early September.
“The start of school we are well aware of is Sept. 1, so when it makes sense we are going to contact the district to get the premium portion of overtime authorized for our contractors to work longer hours or Saturdays,” Miller explained.
Phase three of the project includes several areas, the first of which includes the construction of the new Seneca Intermediate parking lot off of Fern Avenue. Miller said the parking lot is expected to be paved in mid-June with it completed and ready to drive on by July 3.
The biggest portion of phase three is the complete renovation of Veterans Memorial Park, which began in April. Over the past month, removal of many older buildings and trees has made way for underground plumbing, storm drains and foundation work for new buildings, Miller said.
Coming up in June, in addition to the underground and utilities work, Miller said crews will install the foundations for the scoreboards and light poles and the turf perimeter curbs. The main underground site utility work is expected to finish by the beginning of July and all the lights and scoreboards should be up by the end of August, she said.
Installation of the turf field, bleachers and press boxes and the new and renovated buildings for the multi-use and baseball fields are scheduled to take place throughout the fall, Miller said. The park work is scheduled for completion on April 27, 2021.
