SALAMANCA — A new mayor and a Common Council with three new members held their first meeting of the new term with the city reorganizational meeting Wednesday.
In its first action of the new year, the council elected alderman John “Jack” Hill (D-Ward 1) council president. Hill began his second consecutive term and eighth term overall on the council, the most of any alderman in the city’s history. He was nominated by Janet Koch (D-Ward 5).
As part of routine business for the new year, the council approved the City of Salamanca-Seneca Nation of Indians Joint Leasing Commission budget for 2021, authorizing a $5,000 payment representing one half of the budget.
“This is just something that we do every year,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera.
The council next approved a shared services agreement between the state Department of Transporation and the city for winter maintenance of North State Street with the DOT delivering road salt for the 2020-21 winter season. The payment would be $12,930.62 for about 206 tons of salt.
The council also approved a lump sum municipal snow and ice agreement between the DOT and the city for the bridge portion of Route 353 for the 2020-21 winter season. The payment is $7,163.47 for 0.8 total lane miles.
Next, the council authorized the city assessor to take any necessary action according to the governor’s executive order directives with regard to the renewals of real property tax exemptions.
“Because of COVID, the governor is not requiring all property owners that qualify for the senior tax to come in,” explained Tracy Chamberlain, city clerk. “They don’t have to come in or even necessarily do the filing because they don’t want to risk the exposure.”
The council also approved an agreement between Sandi Brundage and the city regarding her grant writing and administrative services for Dec. 9, 2020, through Dec. 9, 2021.
In a report to the council, Brundage said she applied for $377,388.59 in funding in 2020 and the city was awarded $149,338.59 as of Dec. 9, 2020.
In the agreement, Brundage would have presented on grants during the council’s pre-meeting session half an hour before the regular meeting. Koch suggested changing that to have Brundage present at the meeting so any members of the public who attend can be informed as well. The rest of the council agreed.
Also of note, the council designated the Salamanca Press and the Olean Times Herald as the official newspapers for the city as part of their reorganizational items.
