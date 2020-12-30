Salamanca mayor Smith looks back on 4 years in office

SALAMANCA — Four years ago, longtime city resident Michael “Smitty” Smith approached his new role as mayor with one uniting message: “Salamanca Pride.”
At the Common Council’s final meeting of the year Dec. 17, Smith’s own Salamanca Pride was beaming as he thanked dozens of colleagues, friends and family members for their support of and dedication to the city.
“You managed to convince the people of Salamanca to take a chance and elect a big-mouth radio DJ,” he said to his family — his only election committee, he noted. “I hope you’re happy with the results.”
Smith thanked the Seneca Nation executives and members of the city council, noting the loss of Ward 2 councilman Tim Flanigan. “I wouldn’t have made it through the first six months without Tim Flanigan,” he added.
The mayor recognized and thanked each of the city’s department heads who “made my life so easy by being really great at their jobs” and the staff in their offices. He also thanked retired city clerk April Vecchiarella for getting him started and outgoing city attorney Eric Weyland.
Smith thanked other area government officials from the surrounding towns, villages, county, state and federal representatives for working with the city and his assistant in the mayor’s office, Glenda Taylor.
“I begged her to come take this job. I thought it would be a great move to have a Native assistant working with the first Native mayor,” he said. “She has made such a difference in every aspect of this administration.”
The mayor also thanked the local organizations in Salamanca including the theater, chamber, senior center, museums, school district and many clubs for being “the heart and soul of this city.”
IN A LOOK back over the past four years, Smith asked everyone to recall what they’ve accomplished as a team.
In no particular order, the mayor noted repairing the steps at Jefferson Street Park, renovation of the Nies Block and demolition of the Torge building, both on Main Street, starting Celebrate Salamanca Day, approving the Veterans Memorial Park renovations, repairing the damaged senior center roof and the beautification of Main Street with lights, benches and plants.
“The demolition of how many eyesores across the city that we dug in, spent money and tore down,” he said. “The city clean-up day … that we can fill up the city transfer station.”
Smith noted holding the biggest Falling Leaves festivals in many years, creation of the Christmas parade, bringing back the flag program on the main thoroughfares, the Hometown Heroes banners, building a new playground at Highland Avenue and cracking down on collecting overdue taxes and bringing the list down to a more manageable amount.
“A big one on my list: we rebuilt the team at city hall. Four years ago, departments didn’t speak to each other, doors were locked and you couldn’t get in,” the mayor said. “We have greatly improved the morale here. I’m just the cheerleader.”
The mayor said there are several new businesses at either end of the city as well as on Main Street, the DOT paved routes 219 and 417 in the city after three years of vehicle-damaging conditions, the Pennsy Trail was cleaned up and paved by the Nation and there is increased safety and security in city hall.
Smith said the city is continuing to survive through the ongoing state of emergency during the coronavirus pandemic. Because city hall is an emergency shelter, a new generator was installed for the first time in over 30 years, and a new HVAC system was installed for energy efficiency.
“We did fire inspections across the city, and if you remember, that was a heck of a fight,” the mayor said. “We inspected every business in this city to make it fire safe to protect our people.”
Six months after Smith was elected, the city stopped receiving casino compact funds from the state and Nation. Three-and-a-half years later, he said the city departments continue to work together to keep the city alive.
“We did not cut staff or services, we continued to grow and we did not panic,” he said. “We did not bankrupt the city.”
LOOKING AHEAD, Smith said he plans to learn how to play piano, will continue to coach the varsity baseball team and wants to hold a world-record marathon kickball tournament at Crowley Park.
“I also want to host an outdoor concert behind the Holy Cross Club as soon as COVID goes away,” he added. “And I want to be involved in Falling Leaves, Celebrate Salamanca and the Christmas parade if you’ll have me.”
Finally, Smith said he wants to accomplish something that “has been pulling on my heart for four years now,” offering shelter and a second-chance to refugees at the country’s southern border. He said there are city-owned foreclosed properties that could be fixed up for families and plenty of resources to get them started on a new life.
“We have room in this city and we have pride in this city,” he said, “and we have housing and jobs. We can make all this happen.”
Smith said Salamanca is the most giving city he has ever been involved with and asked everyone to help him accomplish this plan. And he wished the new administration and council good luck in the new year.
“Thank you for making this a really good job,” he added. “I’ll be forever in your debt. You make me proud.”
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com.)