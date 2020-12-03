Salamanca light-up night, reindeer picture day planned for this weekend

SALAMANCA — The city of Salamanca and the Seneca-Salamanca Chamber of Commerce will kick off the Christmas season in Salamanca with the annual visit by Santa Claus for light-up night in Jefferson Street Park this Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
Then Swan Street Florist will host a picture day with Santa and Comet the reindeer on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m.
On Friday, Santa will tour the city escorted by the Salamanca Fire Department beginning at 6:30 p.m. to see all the good little children at their homes before visiting the park on Broad Street to turn on the lights.
There will be no parade or caroling this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chamber and the city urge our residents to turn out and wave to Santa, as he makes his way to the park.
For more information, contact Mayor Michael Smith at 945-3110 or John Sheehan at the chamber at 945-2034.
On Sunday, Santa and Comet will be set up outside of 16 Swan St. starting at 2 p.m. You can safely get your picture taken with Santa and his reindeer.
The Mad Crazy Batter will be set up with lots of sweet treats including hot chocolate bombs, Christmas cookies, cupcakes and truffles. Tables with Christmas crafts, fresh wreaths, candles and more will be set up as well.
Coronavirus safety guidelines will be in place. Everyone must wear a mask and be at least one reindeer length apart.
For more information, contact Swan Street Florist at 945-3516.