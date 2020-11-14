Salamanca Hometown Rent to Own handing out free Thanksgiving dinners Friday

SALAMANCA — The holiday season is upon us and a local business is bringing good to the community by giving back to those who are less fortunate.
To give back to the community that had given them so much, Hometown Rent to Own will be handing out free Thanksgiving feasts to 100 people Friday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.
In previous years, Hometown Rent to Own had all the fixings bagged and ready to pick up with a gift card to buy the turkey. This year due to COVID-19, Hometown Rent to Own will be handing out gift cards to purchase a full Thanksgiving Feast.
Co-owners Matthew Radecki and Christopher Fiegl said people are not required to be a customer to participate.
People will be able to come in, grab the gift card and be able to get all items at local supermarket Sander’s Parkview to cook their Thanksgiving feast.
Hometown Rent to Own opened its doors in 2015, and this is the fifth year of handing out free Thanksgiving dinners. Hometown Rent to Own has partnered with Sander’s Parkview and the grocery store helped by selling the food at cost.
Radecki and Fiegl said they want to help as many people as they can. Thanksgiving is all about family, and if they can bring family together in these tough times, then it’s very rewarding to be a part of that, they said.
Radecki said anybody in the community and surrounding can come in for the free event, without obligation.
There are many people in the area who might be in need, Radecki said, and they want to make sure no one is going without, especially this time of year. This is a difficult time with Christmas coming up and other bills to pay, not to mention many may be out of work due to the pandemic. Thanksgiving dinner can be expensive and some people don’t have the extra funds.
Radecki said they hold the event because, when they first opened up for business, they wanted to be all about the community that took care of them. In turn, they thought why not give back to the people who have given them the opportunity to serve them in the community.
According to Fiegl, store number two is in the works, in Jamestown. The store is in the later stages of development. They are hoping to close by the end of November.
“As we continue to grow our operation, we are hoping this second location will also be a Western New York thing and inspire other people to give back,” he said. “As we expand, we’re hoping the Thanksgiving event gets bigger and bigger every year whether it’s two stores, three or four. We want to give away 100 meals at every location we are at.”
Radecki and Fiegl became co-owners of Hometown Rent to Own five years ago after becoming friends while they were working for a competitor. Radecki was Fiegl’s district supervisor when he was manager of a store in Salamanca.
There are risks in any business, but they were given a great opportunity from their mentors, Randy and Laura Otander, of Ashville, who are responsible for helping them get their business going. If it weren’t for them, Radecki and Fiegl wouldn’t be feeding the community annually.
As long as Hometown Rent to Own is here, Radecki and Fiegl said they’ll plan to do this event for years to come. They said when they expand to other territories, they’ll do it there as well.
Fiegl said this event is not about them, but about the community and family.
“It’s very touching when someone comes to me and thanks me for what we are doing,” he said. “It makes me know they are doing something good.”
To find out more, call 265-2080 or visit Hometown Rent to Own on Facebook.